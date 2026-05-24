Canadian teen accused of burning Kane County Cougars' bus in Winnipeg

A 15-year-old Canadian girl has been arrested for arson after intentionally setting fire to the Kane County Cougars' charter bus at a U.S. minor league baseball park during a road trip to Winnipeg. The incident occurred around 1:50 a.m. outside Blue Cross Park, where the bus was parked for the team's stay in Winnipeg. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, but the entire bus and its contents were destroyed. Local teams and authorities worked together to provide a replacement bus to continue the team's journey.

A 15-year-old Canadian girl has been arrested for arson after intentionally setting fire to the Kane County Cougars ' charter bus at a U.S. minor league baseball park during a road trip.

The incident occurred around 1:50 a.m. outside Blue Cross Park, where the bus was parked for the team's stay in Winnipeg. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, but the entire bus and its contents were destroyed. Local teams and authorities worked together to provide a replacement bus to continue the team's journey





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Canadian Minor League Baseball Arson Kane County Cougars U.S. Minor League Baseball Team Winnipeg Blue Cross Park Charter Bus

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