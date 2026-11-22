Investigation into the death of Bérengère Deveaux-Cattino in Turkey suggests pesticide poisoning, contradicting official food poisoning claims and raising safety concerns.

Bérengère Deveaux-Cattino, a 24-year-old medical school graduate from Montreal, Canada, died suddenly in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 17, 2025. Her death initially attributed to food poisoning is now under intense scrutiny following a new investigation suggesting exposure to deadly pesticides. Deveaux-Cattino was in Turkey celebrating her graduation with friends when she fell violently ill at the Seven Days Hotel in Istanbul. Turkish authorities initially concluded that her death resulted from contaminated food, but evidence collected by CBC challenges this official narrative significantly.

Investigation Reveals Pesticide Suspicions

A detailed examination of Deveaux-Cattino's case by Quebec's coroner's office found no evidence of the intestinal irritation typically associated with severe food poisoning. This medical discrepancy prompted a deeper look into her final hours and the environmental conditions of her hotel room. The investigation uncovered that nearly 30 cases of poisoning involving a highly toxic pesticide have occurred in Turkey since 2023, resulting in 12 deaths. These statistics suggest a broader pattern of pesticide-related hazards in the region that may have contributed to the young Canadian student's tragic outcome.

Also read Miss Manners: What kind of host would assign the turkey to a guest?

Connections to Recent Tragic Deaths

The investigation took a critical turn after linking Deveaux-Cattino's case to the death of a family of four at another Istanbul hotel in November 2025. The Turkish-German Böcek family also initially appeared to suffer from food poisoning before investigators discovered they died from phosphine gas. This gas is released by aluminum phosphide, a highly toxic pesticide used for rodent and insect control but illegal for urban use in Turkey. Forensic pathologist Şebnem Korur Fincancı reviewed Deveaux-Cattino's autopsy report and explicitly stated that the findings were inconsistent with food poisoning, suggesting chemical exposure as a more likely cause.

Hotel Pest Control and Room Conditions

Investigators discovered evidence of a severe bedbug infestation at the Seven Days Hotel where Deveaux-Cattino stayed. A tourist reported suffering approximately 150 bedbug bites in Room 107, which is directly next to Room 108 where the Canadian student slept, just 10 days before her arrival. Hotel manager Bahattin Demir confirmed that exterminators spray the rooms monthly but denied that pesticide poisoning caused Deveaux-Cattino's death. However, an undercover call arranged by CBC revealed an employee describing a bedbug treatment that required rooms to remain sealed for 72 hours, though the specific chemical used was not identified by the contractor, Wolves.

Advertisement

Timing of Illness and Chemical Exposure

Deveaux-Cattino and her friend, identified only as Laurie, checked into Room 108 on the final two days of their vacation. They spent the day sightseeing and eating street food before returning to the hotel for chicken casserole, Turkish tea, and baklava. The following morning, both women woke up violently ill and began vomiting within minutes of each other. Notably, the pair had slept with their window open on their first night but closed it and turned on the air conditioning on the second evening. This change in ventilation shortly before becoming ill supports theories that phosphine gas residue could have accumulated in the air-conditioning systems.

Legal Consequences and Travel Advisories

The broader context of pesticide misuse in Turkish hotels was highlighted by legal proceedings that concluded in June 2026. The owners of the pest-control company involved in the Böcek family's deaths were sentenced to 18 years in prison, while the hotel owner and employees received sentences of roughly 12 to 13 years. In response to these incidents, Canada has updated its travel advisory for Turkey to warn tourists about the specific risk of chemical pesticide poisoning linked to accommodations in Istanbul. While the exact cause of Deveaux-Cattino's death remains officially unconfirmed, her sister, Éléonore, remains determined to uncover the full truth behind the circumstances surrounding her sibling's passing.