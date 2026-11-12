Canadian schools urged to embrace white poppies on Remembrance Day

Canadian schools are being encouraged to introduce white poppies into Remembrance Day lessons under a new teaching handbook.

Canadian schools are being encouraged to introduce white poppies into Remembrance Day lessons, challenging the traditional emphasis on military sacrifice as the country honors its war dead.

Anti-war campaigners have released a teaching handbook urging educators to rethink how children learn about conflict, with activities aimed at pupils from first grade through high school. The initiative, announced by World BEYOND War Canada on November 6, comes ahead of Remembrance Day on November 11, when Canadians commemorate members of the armed forces who served and died in conflicts.

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But the promotion of white poppies has revived a longstanding disagreement over whether alternative symbols broaden remembrance or undermine the traditional red poppy. The Royal Canadian Legion, which organizes Canada's annual poppy campaign, has opposed alternative colors, arguing that the red poppy already honors everyone affected by war. What Is the White Poppy Campaign?

The new handbook, titled Reframing Remembrance Day in Canada: A Handbook for Educators, and seen by Newsweek, offers teachers an alternative approach to lessons traditionally centered on soldiers, military service and wartime sacrifice. Its organizers argue that Remembrance Day should also encourage children to consider the experiences of civilians, the causes of conflict and ways to prevent future wars. The materials include age-appropriate activities intended to prompt discussions about peace, violence and the human consequences of armed conflict.

Rather than simply recounting military history, the campaign encourages teachers to explore the wider effects of war on families, communities and people who never served in uniform. Supporters believe that focusing on the experiences of soldiers alone can leave children with an incomplete understanding of conflict. White poppies were first introduced in Britain in 1933 by the Co-operative Women's Guild and subsequently became associated with the Peace Pledge Union.

They are intended to commemorate all victims of war, including civilians, while expressing a commitment to peace. Campaigners maintain that the symbol does not have to replace the traditional red poppy.

"The white poppy is not in competition with the red poppy," the campaign's materials state. Instead, supporters argue that wearing both colors can recognize military sacrifice while acknowledging the suffering of civilians and other victims of conflict. Why Is It Controversial? The red poppy has been Canada's most recognizable remembrance symbol for more than a century.

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Its significance is closely linked to In Flanders Fields, the First World War poem written by Canadian military physician John McCrae after witnessing the devastation of fighting in Belgium. The flower became a symbol of remembrance because poppies grew on battlefields and among the graves of soldiers killed during the conflict. Today, millions of Canadians wear red poppies each November, with donations supporting veterans and their families through the Royal Canadian Legion's Poppy Campaign.

The Legion has consistently resisted suggestions that different colors are needed to commemorate different groups of victims. In its published guidance, the organization states: "The Legion recognizes the red Poppy as the traditional symbol of Remembrance, and it is meant to encompass all conflicts, races, genders and backgrounds.

"We do not see the need for multiple colored Poppies and feel it disrespects the original all-inclusive meaning of the symbol. "Groups or organizations wishing to recognize specific situations or beings related to Remembrance are encouraged to choose other symbols. " White poppy supporters, however, contend that their approach does not diminish the sacrifices made by military personnel.

They argue that Remembrance Day can honor those who served while also encouraging young people to question the human costs of war and consider alternatives to armed conflict. Veteran affairs expert Simon Weston, a former Welsh Guardsman in the British Army who suffered life-threatening burns during the bombing of the Sir Galahad ship in the Falklands War, told Newsweek: "The white poppy. What is it supposed to signify? It's a made-up flower.

"People shouldn't hijack something that is nothing to do with them. The red poppy is a symbol of people's sacrifice.

"This is nothing new. It's just people trying to make themselves more relevant.

" What Are Schools Being Asked to Do? The new handbook is not the only initiative promoting white poppies in Canadian classrooms. Vancouver Peace Poppies, a separate campaign, offers teaching resources and subsidized white poppies to schools interested in broadening Remembrance Day activities. The organization encourages teachers to consider displaying red and white poppies together, including in mixed-colour wreaths.

Supporters say such displays can commemorate fallen soldiers alongside civilians killed or displaced by war. Neither campaign has the authority to dictate how Canadian schools mark Remembrance Day, and there is no indication that the new handbook has been adopted as a compulsory teaching resource.

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Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Ben Kelly and Trevor DaviesCanadian schools are being encouraged to introduce white poppies into Remembrance Day lessons, challenging the traditional emphasis on military sacrifice as the country honors its war dead. Anti-war campaigners have released a teaching handbook urging educators to rethink how children learn about conflict, with activities aimed at pupils from first grade through high school.

, comes ahead of Remembrance Day on November 11, when Canadians commemorate members of the armed forces who served and died in conflicts. But the promotion of white poppies has revived a longstanding disagreement over whether alternative symbols broaden remembrance or undermine the traditional red poppy. , offers teachers an alternative approach to lessons traditionally centered on soldiers, military service and wartime sacrifice.

Its organizers argue that Remembrance Day should also encourage children to consider the experiences of civilians, the causes of conflict and ways to prevent future wars. The materials include age-appropriate activities intended to prompt discussions about peace, violence and the human consequences of armed conflict. Rather than simply recounting military history, the campaign encourages teachers to explore the wider effects of war on families, communities and people who never served in uniform.

Supporters believe that focusing on the experiences of soldiers alone can leave children with an incomplete understanding of conflict. White poppies were first introduced in Britain in 1933 by the Co-operative Women's Guild and subsequently became associated with the Peace Pledge Union. They are intended to commemorate all victims of war, including civilians, while expressing a commitment to peace. Campaigners maintain that the symbol does not have to replace the traditional red poppy.

"The white poppy is not in competition with the red poppy," the campaign's materials state. Instead, supporters argue that wearing both colors can recognize military sacrifice while acknowledging the suffering of civilians and other victims of conflict. , the First World War poem written by Canadian military physician John McCrae after witnessing the devastation of fighting in Belgium. The flower became a symbol of remembrance because poppies grew on battlefields and among the graves of soldiers killed during the conflict.

The Legion has consistently resisted suggestions that different colors are needed to commemorate different groups of victims. In its published guidance, the organization states:"The Legion recognizes the red Poppy as the traditional symbol of Remembrance, and it is meant to encompass all conflicts, races, genders and backgrounds.

"We do not see the need for multiple colored Poppies and feel it disrespects the original all-inclusive meaning of the symbol. "Groups or organizations wishing to recognize specific situations or beings related to Remembrance are encouraged to choose other symbols. " White poppy supporters, however, contend that their approach does not diminish the sacrifices made by military personnel.

They argue that Remembrance Day can honor those who served while also encouraging young people to question the human costs of war and consider alternatives to armed conflict. Veteran affairs expert Simon Weston, a former Welsh Guardsman in the British Army who suffered life-threatening burns during the bombing of the Sir Galahad ship in the Falklands War, told"People shouldn't hijack something that is nothing to do with them. The red poppy is a symbol of people's sacrifice.

What Are Schools Being Asked to Do? Vancouver Peace Poppies, a separate campaign, offers teaching resources and subsidized white poppies to schools interested in broadening Remembrance Day activities. The organization encourages teachers to consider displaying red and white poppies together, including in mixed-colour wreaths. Supporters say such displays can commemorate fallen soldiers alongside civilians killed or displaced by war.

Neither campaign has the authority to dictate how Canadian schools mark Remembrance Day, and there is no indication that the new handbook has been adopted as a compulsory teaching resource.