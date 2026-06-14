Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed concern about the dangers of overreliance on a limited number of American AI providers, citing the U.S. restrictions on Anthropic’s newest AI models. He emphasized the need for diversification and building out alternative options to prevent similar situations in the future.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, front left, has a picture taken with Lily Meskil, 9 months and her grandfather Ger Basquel and mother Rachel Basquel, during a visit to Aughagower, Ireland, Sunday, June 14, 2026.

President of Ireland Catherine Connolly, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, during a visit to Westport House in Westport, Ireland, Sunday, June 14, 2026. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney plants an oak tree during a visit to Aughagower, Ireland, Sunday, June 14, 2026.

President of Ireland Catherine Connolly, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, during a visit to Westport House in Westport, Ireland, Sunday, June 14, 2026. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers a speech during his visit to Westport Town Hall Theatre in Westport, Ireland, Sunday, June 14, 2026.

– Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Sunday U.S. restrictions on Anthropic’s newest AI models show the dangers of overreliance on a limited number of American providers.

The export controls mark the U.S. government’s most significant step to date to restrict access to the most advanced AI models. Anthropic released Fable widely this week. That model is a limited version of the even more advanced Mythos, to which the company has tightly limited access due to cybersecurity fears.

“The situation we’re in collectively right now with Mthos and Fable is something that can happen with overreliance on certain models” Carney said. "Nobody has done anything wrong in the situation. But we will have done something wrong if we just accept this, don’t take the lesson, don’t build out and diversify. ” Carney made the comments in Ireland ahead of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France.

He said artificial intelligence will be one of the major discussions on Monday night. Anthropic, based in San Francisco, California, has said the new Mythos model it announced on April 7 is so “strikingly capable” that it is limiting its use to select customers because of its ability to surpass human cybersecurity experts in finding and exploiting computer vulnerabilities.

“You’ll hear me say this over and over again. It is never a good idea to have one option,” Carney said. Carney said he spent 45 minutes talking with French President Emmanuel Macron about artificial intelligence on Friday night. He said there “will not be a mission accomplished banner” that comes out of the summit because the issues are complex.

Carney linked the U.S. AI curbs to Canada’s push to diversify trade and technology. Moret than 70% of Canada’s exports go to the U.S. and Carney has set a goal for Canada to double its non-U.S. exports in the next decade. Trump’s trade war is causing a chill in investment. Carney doesn't have a bilateral meeting scheduled with Trump at the G7 despite the free trade agreement between U.S., Canada and Mexico being up for renewal.

He said USMCA discussions will be held at the summit among Dominic LeBlanc, the minister responsible for U.S. trade, Janice Charette, Canada’s chief negotiator, and U.S. Trade Ambassador Jamieson Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“The right way to do it at this stage, will be between the principal negotiators, which is going to happen in Evian,” he said. Carney visited his family’s ancestral village of Aghagower, Ireland earlier Sunday. Carney’s grandfather, Robert Carney, and grandmother, Nora Moran, were both from the town in County Mayo, and immigrated to Canada in the 1920s.

Owen Morgan was with his 17-month-old son, Malachy Morgan -- who was wearing Montreal Canadiens jersey -- and said people in Mayo county are very proud of Carney.

“People are very impressed,” Morgan said. “He’s very much standing up for Canadians and I think that’s very much admired. ” Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

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AI Overreliance Diversification G7 Summit Anthropic Mythos Fable Export Controls Cybersecurity Fears Limited Access Strikingly Capable Finding And Exploiting Computer Vulnerabilitie Select Customers Human Cybersecurity Experts Overreliance On Certain Models Acceptance Lesson Building Out And Diversifying Mission Accomplished Banner Complex Issues Free Trade Agreement USMCA Discussions Principal Negotiators Canada’S Chief Negotiator U.S. Trade Ambassador Treasury Secretary People In Mayo County Impressed Standing Up For Canadians Admired Swatting Prank Sargassum Seaweed Jacksonville Beach Heat Index Storms Riverside Restaurants This Old Golf Cart Afghanistan Blue Origin Drunk Driver Riverside Jacksonville Florida USA FIFA World Cup Bosnian Fans Clay County Swatting Prank Sargassum Seaweed Jacksonville Beach Heat Index Storms Riverside Restaurants This Old Golf Cart Afghanistan Blue Origin Drunk Driver Riverside Jacksonville Florida USA FIFA World Cup Bosnian Fans Clay County Swatting Prank Sargassum Seaweed Jacksonville Beach Heat Index Storms Riverside Restaurants This Old Golf Cart

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