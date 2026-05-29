Canadian 'Poison Killer' Linked to 112 UK Deaths Won't Face Justice

A Canadian chef linked to 112 deaths in the UK will not face justice in the UK, the Crown Prosecution Service has said. Kenneth Law, 60, will appear in court in Ontario, Canada, on Friday accused of aiding suicide after allegedly selling 1,200 packages containing lethal substances across 40 countries, including the UK.

A Canadian chef dubbed the ' poison killer ' who has been linked to 112 deaths in the UK will not face justice here, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.

Kenneth Law, 60, will appear in court in Ontario, Canada, on Friday accused of aiding suicide after allegedly selling 1,200 packages containing lethal substances across 40 countries, including the UK. An investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA) into Canada-based websites selling substances to assist with suicide found that 286 individuals received packages in the UK, leading to 112 deaths.

But despite prosecutors in Ontario bringing Law to court, the NCA and CPS have written to the bereaved families to tell them they would not be seeking to extradite Law to the UK after legal proceedings in Canada had concluded. In a letter sent on Thursday, the CPS and NCA also said Canadian authorities had confirmed that Law is expected to plead guilty to charges of aiding suicide there.

The letter stated: After careful assessment, we agreed that Mr Law should be sentenced for the full extent of his offending within a single sentencing process in Canada. This approach is not unusual in cases involving serious offending that crosses international borders. We recognise that this may be painful to hear, and that some victims and bereaved families may have hoped to see a separate prosecution in England and Wales.

Kenneth Law, 60, who is linked to the deaths of 112 people in the UK after allegedly selling them packages containing lethal substances, will not face justice in the UK. Pictured: Aimee Walton from Southampton, who died in 2022 aged 21. Her sister said that doors have been shut for families seeking justice. Pictured: Tom Parfett, who died aged 22 after taking his own life in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey.

This difficult decision was reached only after detailed consideration of all available options. The CPS and NCA also said in the letter it had been established that Law sent 330 products to the UK in total. A joint statement by Joanne Jakymec, chief crown prosecutor for the CPS, and NCA deputy director Craig Turner said the organisations would be available to support victims and their families.

The statement said: No outcome in any court can remove the pain victims and their families have suffered. Victims have remained our priority when making decisions to deliver justice. The National Crime Agency and Crown Prosecution Service have worked closely with the 45 UK police forces, as well as international law enforcement, throughout the three-year investigation. The UK is the only country globally with an investigation detailed enough to be included in the Canadian prosecution.

The families of those who died have now called for a public inquiry. The sister of 21-year-old Aimee Walton, from Southampton, who died in 2022, said that doors have been shut for families seeking justice. TikTok star Imogen Nunn, who was known as Deaf Immy on social media where she highlighted hearing and mental health issues, died aged 25 in Brighton. Law is accused of selling 1,200 packages containing lethal substances across 40 countries.

Canadian Jeshennia Bedoya Lopez was 18 when she died by suicide. Law's alleged victims included teenagers and young adults in their 20s and 30s. Adele Zeynep Walton said: The question for our own country is simpler still: who here will examine how the British state let this happen, and what it will do so that no other family goes through it? A foreign sentencing hearing cannot answer that.

Only a statutory public inquiry can. David Parfett, the father of philosophy student Thomas Parfett, who died aged 22 after taking his own life in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, said: I am angry, but I am not surprised. For months, we have been told that the system is working and that existing measures are enough. They are not.

If our own country will not put anyone on trial for these deaths, the very least it can do is hold a proper inquiry into how they were allowed to happen. Law was also investigated by police in the United States, Italy, Australia and New Zealand.

Andy Burrows, chief executive of Molly Rose Foundation, said: Bereaved families have been campaigning tirelessly to hold Kenneth Law to account in the UK and to be told he will not be prosecuted here on the eve of his court case in Canada is a bitter blow. Families up and down the country have been impacted by Law's crimes and should have the right to full justice in the UK.

As long as the pro-suicide forum remains online, and while this substance is available in the UK and across borders, more vulnerable people are at risk. If Law is found guilty of aiding the suicides of 14 Canadians, he could serve a maximum sentence of 14 years per count. Law, who lived on the outskirts of Toronto, is alleged to have operated a website selling the toxic substance for two years





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