Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. Appoints Ali Saheli as President and Announces LOI to Acquire Grid Technology Stacks IP Platform

Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. (CSE: TEAM) announces the appointment of Ali Saheli as President and Director. Saheli brings extensive experience in technology, entrepreneurship, and investment to the role. The company also announces a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire certain assets related to the Grid Technology Stacks IP platform owned by Saheli. The acquisition is expected to strengthen TEAM's position in the emerging energy and technology landscapes.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2025) - Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp., (CSE: TEAM) ('TEAM' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that Mr. Ali Saheli has consented to act as a Director of the Company and will fill the role of President of TEAM. We welcome Ali and look forward to working together with him in moving the Company forward. 'I am honored to take on the role of President at such a pivotal time for our Company.

Our vertical interment portfolio, spanning from early-stage uranium projects to Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and the transformative potential of AI, reflects a strategic commitment to innovation and long-term value creation. By leveraging a disciplined barbell investment approach-balancing high-growth opportunities with stable, foundational assets-we are positioning ourselves to lead in the evolving energy and technology landscapes. The future is bright, and I am excited to drive this vision forward,' commented new President Ali Saheli. Ali is a seasoned entrepreneur and investor with a proven track record of founding, scaling, and advising technology ventures. After earning his master's degree in England, Ali began his career as a software engineer at Recon Instruments (acquired by Intel) and subsequently at Trulioo. In 2013, he co-founded Foro, an e-commerce marketplace for students, which was successfully acquired in 2015. He then served briefly as Head of Product at Shippo, a multi-carrier shipping API and dashboard. In 2017, Ali founded Hex Capital, Canada's first crypto-focused fund, raising $10 million to invest in early-stage blockchain and fintech ventures. Through Hex Capital, he has made notable investments in companies such as Dapper Labs, Kraken, DFX, Maker, 0x Protocol, Nervos Protocol, as well as Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent ('LOI') in which Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. proposes to acquire certain assets related to the Grid Technology Stacks intellectual property (IP) platform owned by Ali Saheli (the 'Seller'). The terms outlined below are intended to facilitate further negotiations and due diligence but do not constitute a binding agreement except as explicitly stated. TEAM proposes to acquire all relevant assets, intellectual property rights, technology, and associated business components related to Grid (the 'Platform'). The preliminary purchase price is expected to be approximately CDN$1,225,000 (subject to adjustments based on due diligence findings). The consideration will be structured as a combination of cash and stock; set forth as follows: 2,900,000 shares of TEAM (based on closing price of $0.25) with a to-be-determined escrow and/ or pooling agreement. TEAM will have an exclusive period of 14 days to conduct technical, legal, and operational due diligence on the Platform. The Seller agrees to provide access to all relevant documents and information necessary to complete this review. For a period of 14 days from the date of execution of this LOI, the Seller agrees not to engage in discussions, negotiations, or transactions with any other parties regarding the sale of the Platform. Both parties agree to maintain the confidentiality of internal dialogue and if required future potential negotiations, and exchange information related to this transaction in accordance with reasonable confidentiality; acknowledging that TEAM is a public company and will disseminate a mutually agreed press release upon signing. Execution of a mutually satisfactory Definitive Agreement; completion of due diligence to the satisfaction of TEAM; any required regulatory or third-party approvals and other customary closing conditions. If the proposed transaction is completed it will be deemed a non-arm's length transaction and may require review by the CSE. Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. (CSE: TEAM) is an investment issuer that actively invests in a diversified portfolio of early-stage to mid-level companies and projects with a focus on the Uranium and Artificial Intelligence sectors. Canadian Nexus leverages its network of operators and global thought leaders to provide investors with a unique multi-opportunity portfolio. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements about timing, future projects and future revenues are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correc





mining / 🏆 449. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BUSINESS NEWS INVESTMENTS TECHNOLOGY ENERGY AI

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Breitling's Avenger B01 Chronograph 44 Royal Canadian Air Force: A Watch with Canadian HeartThis news article reviews the Breitling Avenger B01 Chronograph 44 Royal Canadian Air Force, a limited edition watch with a Canadian theme. The author, a Canadian watch writer, connects with the watch on a personal level due to their father's service in the Royal Canadian Air Force. The article highlights the watch's design elements referencing the RCAF, Breitling's historical ties with aviation and military organizations, and the author's own connection to the Canadian maple leaf symbol.

Read more »

Crawford wins and Alexander is 3rd in World Cup downhill as Canadian team impresses in KitzbuehelJames Crawford has become the first Canadian skier in 42 years to win the prestigious World Cup downhill on the Streif course. He shared the podium with his third-placed teammate Cameron Alexander. Crawford started after all pre-race favorites had completed their runs and bumped then leader Alexis Monney into second position.

Read more »

Tom Wilson: The Canadian Player Team USA Might FearTeam Canada's decision to leave out Tom Wilson from their roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off has sparked debate among fans and analysts. While some believe his absence won't be felt, others argue that his physicality and ability to disrupt opponents could have been valuable assets against Team USA's Tkachuk brothers.

Read more »

Canadian Fans Boo Team USA, National Anthem at 4 Nations Tournament in MontrealAmidst escalating trade tensions and political discord, Team USA faced a chorus of boos from Canadian fans during their 4 Nations Face-Off game against Finland. The booing persisted even during the playing of the 'Star-Spangled Banner', highlighting the strained relations between the two countries.

Read more »

Freighter Manitoulin Freed From Lake Erie Ice After Days StrandedCanadian freighter Manitoulin, stuck in Lake Erie ice, rescued by US and Canadian Coast Guard icebreakers.

Read more »

Mikaela Shiffrin won't team up with Lindsey Vonn in skiing dream team at Alpine worldsMikaela Shiffrin is not going to pair with Lindsey Vonn in a dream team at the Alpine skiing world championships. Shiffrin has announced that she needs more time for training as she regains her form from a deep puncture wound and won't be entering the new team combined event at worlds.

Read more »