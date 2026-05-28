Canadian National Sentenced to 45 Years for Sextortion of Over 145 Children; Teenage Boy Takes Own Life After Sextortion Scheme

Ramanan Pathmanathan, a 40-year-old Canadian national, has been sentenced to a total of 45 years in prison for sextorting over 145 children across the United States. Meanwhile, a teenager named Bryce took his own life after falling victim to a sextortion scheme, highlighting the devastating consequences of these crimes.

A Canadian national, Ramanan Pathmanathan , has been sentenced to a total of 45 years in prison for his role in an eight-year sextortion operation that targeted over 145 children across the United States, some as young as six years old.

The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to charges including coercion and enticement of a minor and child pornography production. In addition to his prison term, Pathmanathan must register as a sex offender and will face 10 years of supervised release. The sentence adds to his existing 12-year prison term in Canada for similar offenses. Pathmanathan operated multiple accounts on Instagram and Facebook Messenger to contact and record his victims during sexual acts.

He impersonated a teenage boy from New Jersey to establish contact with children. The Justice Department revealed that Pathmanathan demanded sexually explicit conduct from his victims, coerced them into performing acts with others, and threatened to expose them if they refused. The victims' ages ranged from six to 17. Sextortion cases have been on the rise, with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reporting over 33,000 cases in 2024 alone.

In a separate incident, a teenager named Bryce took his own life after falling victim to a sextortion scheme. The scammer posed as a local girl, gained Bryce's trust, and demanded money and more intimate photos, threatening to expose him if he didn't comply. Bryce's father, Adam Tate, believes the scammers are responsible for his son's death





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Sextortion Child Abuse Online Predators Canadian National Ramanan Pathmanathan Teenage Boy Bryce Suicide

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Canadian Predator Gets 33 Years for Sextortion of Over 100 ChildrenRamanan Pathmanathan, a Canadian national, was sentenced to 33 years in U.S. federal prison for a sextortion scheme targeting minors as young as six. He posed as a teen online, coerced victims into explicit acts, and threatened to expose recordings. His sentence runs consecutively to a 12-year Canadian term.

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