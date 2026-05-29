Canadian Man Pleads Guilty to Counselling Suicide After Selling Lethal Substances to Hundreds Worldwide

Kenneth Law, a 60-year-old Canadian, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of aiding suicide for selling sodium nitrite to individuals across more than 40 countries. The plea follows a sprawling international investigation linking his online sales to hundreds of deaths, though British prosecutors declined to charge him, citing double jeopardy concerns.

Kenneth Law , a 60-year-old Canadian man, pleaded guilty on Friday to 14 counts of counselling or aiding suicide in a Newmarket, Ontario court. The charges relate to 14 individuals in Ontario between the ages of 16 and 36.

Law used multiple websites to advertise and sell sodium nitrite, a meat preservative that can be fatal if ingested. Canadian authorities allege he shipped at least 1,200 packages to more than 40 countries, with about 160 of those deliveries believed to be within Canada. He has been in custody since his arrest at his home in Mississauga, Ontario, in May 2023. As part of the plea agreement, Canadian prosecutors will withdraw 14 murder charges against him.

His sentencing is scheduled for September. During the hearing, a Canadian prosecutor detailed the final moments of nearly 100 people who died after using Law's products, including cases from both the 14 Canadian victims and dozens from the United Kingdom. British prosecutors have decided not to charge Law or seek his extradition despite investigating over 112 deaths, partly because UK authorities believe he could challenge a trial in the UK under laws preventing double jeopardy.

The UK Crown Prosecution Service stated that 79 UK victims who died as a direct result of purchasing Law's products will be considered by the Canadian judge during sentencing. Specifically, 73 people died in England and Wales, five in Scotland, and one in Northern Ireland. Law also sent 330 packages to the UK via Canada Post. The move has drawn criticism from families of victims.

David Parfett, whose 22-year-old son Thomas died by suicide in 2022 after receiving a package from Law, said the British government is "failing in its duty to protect life.

" Kim Prosser from Ontario described how her 19-year-old son Ashtyn began struggling with mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic isolation and died by suicide in 2023 after using a product purchased from Law. "Hearing his name read out is hard," she said. "Seeing his name next to the word deceased has always been the hardest thing to process.

" A 29-year-old Toronto man called 911 himself after ingesting the chemical he bought from Law, pleading for medical help and repeatedly saying "please" and "I'm going to die soon" before crying, according to prosecutor Cindy Nadler. Paramedics found him unresponsive and in respiratory distress; he later died in hospital. Authorities in the United States, Italy, Australia, and New Zealand have also launched investigations. Canadian prosecutors said 431 packages were sent to the United States.

A New Zealand coroner found that four people who died by suicide there had ordered items online from a company associated with Law, but noted Law's activities fall outside New Zealand courts' jurisdiction. Under Canadian law, counselling or aiding suicide carries a maximum sentence of 14 years, while first-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no parole eligibility for 25 years.

Assisted suicide has been legal in Canada since 2016 for adults with a grievous and irremediable medical condition, but recommending suicide remains illegal. The case has raised complex legal and ethical questions about cross-border harm, online commerce of dangerous substances, and the limits of jurisdictional reach in combating global networks.





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Kenneth Law Suicide Sodium Nitrite Canada United Kingdom Extradition Double Jeopardy Online Sales Toxic Substance Guilty Plea

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