Canadian Man Pleads Guilty to Aiding Suicides in International Online Sales Case

Kenneth Law pleaded guilty to 14 counts of counseling or aiding suicide after selling lethal substances online linked to over 100 deaths worldwide. Murder charges were dropped in a plea deal, with sentencing set for September.

A Canadian man, Kenneth Law , has pleaded guilty to 14 counts of counseling or aiding suicide in a Newmarket, Ontario court. The plea agreement , announced by his lawyer Matthew Gourlay, involves Canadian prosecutors withdrawing 14 murder charges.

Law's sentencing is scheduled for September. The case centers on Law selling lethal substances, primarily sodium nitrite, through a series of websites. Police investigations in Canada and internationally have linked more than 100 suicides to his activities. The charges pursued in the Canadian court relate specifically to 14 individuals in Ontario who died by suicide, aged between 16 and 36.

Law, from the Toronto area, is suspected of sending approximately 1,200 packages to over 40 countries, with about 160 allegedly sent to Canadian addresses. He has been in custody since his arrest at his Mississauga, Ontario home in May 2023. The Crown Prosecution Service and the National Crime Agency stated they determined Law "should be sentenced for the full extent of his offending within a single sentencing process in Canada.

" They acknowledged that no court outcome can erase the suffering of victims and their families. Adele Zeynep Walton, whose 21-year-old sister Aimee Walton died in 2022, called for a national inquiry in Canada, stating, "If our own country will not put anyone on trial for these deaths, the very least it can do is hold a proper inquiry into how they were allowed to happen.

" Investigations into Law's operations have also been conducted by authorities in the United States, Italy, Australia, and New Zealand. A New Zealand coroner found that four people who died by suicide there had ordered items online from a business associated with Law, but noted the activities fall outside New Zealand jurisdiction.

Under Canadian law, aiding suicide carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison, while first-degree murder results in an automatic life sentence with no parole eligibility for 25 years. It is important to note that while physician-assisted suicide has been legal in Canada since 2016 for adults with serious illnesses, the law prohibits recommending suicide.

Law's case highlights the legal and ethical complexities surrounding online sales of substances that can be used for self-harm, raising questions about jurisdiction, accountability, and the need for regulatory oversight in the digital space. The international scale of the alleged activity, with packages sent globally, underscores the challenges of cross-border law enforcement in addressing such crimes. Victims' families continue to seek answers and systemic changes to prevent similar tragedies





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Canadian man pleads guilty to selling lethal substances to people who killed themselvesKenneth Law, 60, is suspected of sending at least 1,200 packages to more than 40 countries, with about 160 of those allegedly sent to addresses in Canada, police said. He has been in custody since his arrest in May 2023.

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