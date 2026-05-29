Canadian man expected to plead guilty to selling lethal substances to people who killed themselves

A Canadian man accused of selling lethal substances online to people who took them to end their own lives is expected to plead guilty to 14 counts of counseling or aiding suicide.

France’s parliament votes to repeal slavery-era Black Code, with tears and history in the chamberChilean American stolen as a baby reunites with his mom and gets a second chance at familyIran negotiators agree to extend ceasefire and start nuclear talks, pending Trump signoff, US official saysFrench Open stunner: No. 1 Jannik Sinner struggles with dizziness during heat wave in 2nd-round lossBruce Springsteen calls out the White House and announces a protest festivalAP Entertainment WireChinese online retailer Temu hit with $232 million fine over unsafe toys and electronicsViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageA photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House angleJudge permanently blocks Manhattan Project radioactive waste from Wayne Disposal landfillExperimental hepatitis B drug may offer 'functional cure' for some patientsFDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneGardeners often hear about supposed hacks and quick fixes.

Here are some common ones debunkedPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a Trump

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageA photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House angleJudge permanently blocks Manhattan Project radioactive waste from Wayne Disposal landfillExperimental hepatitis B drug may offer 'functional cure' for some patientsFDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneGardeners often hear about supposed hacks and quick fixes. Here are some common ones debunkedPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a Trump





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