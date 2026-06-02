Canadian man admits role in deaths of 73 people who killed themselves: prosecutors

The Crown Prosecution Service said Kenneth Law distributed the products internationally knowing they were likely to be used to facilitate deaths.

by JESSICA A. BOTELHO | The National News DeskLeonardo Bedoya embraces his wife Maria Lopez outside the Ontario Court of Justice, Friday, May 29, 2026, in Newmarket, Ontario, after Kenneth Law pleaded guilty to 14 counts of counseling or aiding suicide, including the death of Bedoya's 18-year-old daughter, Jeshennia.

A Canadian man accused of selling lethal products across 40 countries to hundreds of people who bought them to end their own lives pleaded guilty to 14 counts of aiding and abetting suicide. FILE - York Regional Police Inspector Simon James speaks during a news conference in Mississauga, Ont.

, Aug. 29, 2023, with the image of Kenneth Law, a Canadian man accused of selling lethal substances on the internet to people at risk of self harm, displayed on screen. on Friday said Kenneth Law distributed the products internationally knowing they were likely to be used to facilitate deaths.

Jo Jakymec, who is the chief crown prosecutor for CPS International London and South East Division, said the decision to pursue justice through the Canadian court system came after authorities determined that extraditing Law to the United Kingdom carried significant legal risks.

"This was not a decision taken lightly, but it is the approach that best delivers justice while avoiding the real risk that the harm caused in England and Wales would never have been recognised in any court," Jakymec said in "While no court hearing can undo the immense suffering caused to each victim and their families, this resolution ensures that the scale of offending affecting England and Wales is formally recognised and will be reflected in the sentence imposed," Canadian prosecutors will now seek sentencing on the basis that Law knowingly distributed lethal products around the world, aware that recipients were likely to use them to end their lives.

Officials described the case as unprecedented in both scale and complexity, involving every police force across England and Wales, as well as international law enforcement partners. Police in Canada said Law, 60, used a series of websites to market and sell sodium nitrite, a substance commonly used to cure meats that can be deadly if ingested.

He is suspected of sending at least 1,200 packages to more than 40 countries, with about 160 of those allegedly sent to addresses in Canada, police said. Authorities said the case highlights the growing challenges posed by online suppliers operating across international borders and the importance of cooperation between countries when pursuing complex criminal investigations. The U.S. suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988.

There is also an online chat atA 16-year-old boy is dead after gunfire erupted at an apartment complex in Federal Way Monday night. When Rick Grossman moved to the Pride Place apartments, he thought he had found a safe home in a welcoming neighborhood.

Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a 17-year-old Parkland boy who was shot and killed after being robbed of a necklace, authorities saiAn Arlington police officer who was arrested for investigation of possession of child pornography and was out on bail was arrested again for violating the condiCity officials said 75 single-adult pallet home units will soon open in the neighborhood, with an open house scheduled for Sunday.





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