Canadian Game Awards 2025: Celebrating Excellence in Canadian Gaming

The 2025 Canadian Game Awards are set to honor the achievements of Canada's thriving video game industry, showcasing a diverse range of nominees from indie darlings to AAA epics. ScreenRant is proud to be an official media partner of the event, bringing the celebration to a global audience.

The 2025 Canadian Game Awards are approaching, and gaming enthusiasts worldwide can join the celebration from the comfort of their homes. Established in 2020, the Canadian Game Awards are dedicated to recognizing the achievements of Canada's burgeoning video game industry.

The annual ceremony honors a diverse range of talents within the Canadian gaming landscape, including developers of exceptional games, voice and motion capture actors who bring characters to life, content creators who engage audiences, streamers who share their passion, and esports players who compete at the highest level. The Canadian Game Awards are open to nominated developers, members of the press, and the general public. For those unable to attend the event in person, a live stream will be available, ensuring that all fans can witness the celebration of Canadian gaming excellence. This year's event promises to be a highlight for Canadian gaming enthusiasts, with the ceremony set to take place on February 15, 2025, at 8 PM EST. Hosted by the talented actor Naomi Kyle, the event will be held at the prestigious TIFF Lightbox in Toronto, Ontario.The Canadian Game Awards encompass a wide spectrum of categories within the video game industry, celebrating the best in game design, performance, content creation, and the coveted Game of the Year award. This year's Game of the Year nominees showcase the diversity and innovation within the Canadian gaming scene. The list includes Biomorph, a haunting metroidvania set amidst the ruins of a once-great city; Lil' Guardsman, an indie title inspired by Papers, Please, where players solve intricate puzzles to determine the entry of fantastical creatures into a castle; Été, a visually stunning watercolor-styled game that invites players to paint the city of Montreal and explore its vibrant streets; Dragon Age: The Veilguard, an expansive RPG from Bioware that continues the beloved Dragon Age saga; 1000xResist, a captivating sci-fi adventure game; and Balatro, a smash-hit poker roguelite. Previous Canadian Game Awards winners include the acclaimed isometric action-adventure game Tunic and the side-scrolling run-and-gun masterpiece Cuphead. Other categories include Best Game Design, Most Innovative Studio, Best Technology or Innovation, Best Debut Studio, Best Narrative, and Best Esports Org, reflecting the breadth and depth of talent within Canada's gaming community.ScreenRant, a renowned gaming and entertainment news website, is proud to be an official media partner of the Canadian Game Awards, and its parent company Valnet has generously stepped forward as the Title Sponsor. This partnership will amplify the reach of the Canadian Game Awards, introducing the exceptional work of Canadian game developers to a global audience. ScreenRant will provide extensive coverage of the event, including real-time updates on the winners as they are announced during the ceremony. This collaboration aims to celebrate the vibrant and innovative Canadian gaming industry and showcase its unique contributions to the world of interactive entertainment. The Canadian Game Awards will be livestreamed again this year, beginning at 8 PM EST on February 15, 2025. Fans worldwide can join the celebration by tuning in to the official Canadian Game Awards Twitch page. Those located in the Toronto area can purchase tickets to attend the event in person and experience the excitement firsthand. For more information about the event, including ticket sales and streaming details, please visit the official Canadian Game Awards website





