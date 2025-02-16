Canadian Fans Boo US National Anthem Amidst Political Tensions

Canadian hockey fans booed the 'Star-Spangled Banner' during the USA-Canada game, fueled by political tensions and President Trump's proposed tariffs on Canadian goods.

The United States and Canada reignited their historic hockey rivalry in Montreal on Saturday, but the tension on the ice was overshadowed by the heated atmosphere in the stands. Canadian fans, for the second consecutive game involving the U.S. in the tournament, booed the playing of the 'Star-Spangled Banner' despite pleas from the public address announcer for respect towards both anthems and the players.

The jeers were particularly loud given the significance of the matchup between two hockey powerhouses, but they were largely fueled by political tensions between the two countries. President Donald Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on goods from Canada, along with his controversial remarks about Canada potentially becoming the '51st state,' ignited the animosity among the Canadian crowd. This outburst of dissent echoed similar incidents earlier this month when fans at Toronto and Ottawa booed the 'Star-Spangled Banner' during American team visits. Even Vancouver Canucks announcer John Shorthouse playfully noted that a penalty in the game would be 2½ minutes due to the proposed tariffs. Adding fuel to the fire, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, sporting a Team Canada jersey, was also present at the game. Trudeau, facing mounting pressure within his own Liberal Party due to criticism over his economic policies and Trump's threats, was expected to announce his resignation soon. The booing extended to Michelle Kwan, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a California native, who was jeered while introducing the Team USA players. Kwan, who served as the United States Ambassador to Belize during Joe Biden's presidency, ironically found herself caught in the crossfire of the escalating political dispute. Saturday's game marked the first time the U.S. and Canada faced each other in a best-on-best format since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, which will return after a 12-year hiatus in 2028. Canada holds a dominant record, having won 13 consecutive games when NHL players represent their countries. Perhaps the most iconic USA-Canada game remains the 2010 Olympic gold medal game in Vancouver, where Sidney Crosby scored in overtime to secure a victory for the home team. NHL Executive Bill Daly stated this week that the league was 'monitoring' the 'unfortunate' situation and hoped fans would show respect for the national anthem. He expressed optimism that the spirit of sportsmanship would prevail, emphasizing that sport has the power to bridge divides and unite people.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HOCKEY USA CANADA POLITICAL TENSIONS NATIONAL ANTHEM TARIFFS DONALD TRUMP

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canadian hockey fans boo US national anthem after Trump's tariffsFans jeer during 'Star-Spangled Banner' before an NHL game between the Ottawa Senators and Minnesota Wild.

Read more »

Canadian Fans Boo US National Anthem in Protest of TariffsFans across Canada expressed their disapproval of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods by booing the American national anthem at multiple sporting events.

Read more »

Canadian Fans Boo U.S. National Anthem in Protest of Trump TariffsCanadian sports fans have voiced their displeasure over President Trump's recent tariffs on Canada and Mexico by booing the U.S. national anthem at several sporting events. The trend began Saturday night at NHL games in Ottawa and Calgary, and continued Sunday at a Toronto Raptors game, where fans booed 'The Star-Spangled Banner' before erupting in applause for the Canadian anthem, 'O Canada'. One fan, Joseph Chua, expressed his frustration over the tariffs, but said he didn't think booing was the right response. He chose to remain seated instead. This trend of booing the U.S. anthem isn't unprecedented in Canada, especially when tied to political events. In the early 2000s, fans booed during games to protest the U.S.-led war in Iraq.

Read more »

Canadian Fans Boo US National Anthem Over Trade TariffsFans at sporting events in Canada, including an NHL game in Ottawa and an NBA game in Toronto, booed the US national anthem following President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on Canada. The backlash reflects growing tensions between the two countries over trade.

Read more »

WATCH: Canadian Fans Boo During U.S. National Anthem at NHL GamesSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

Canadian Fans Boo U.S. National Anthem in Protest of Trump TariffsFans at an NBA game in Toronto booed the U.S. national anthem, expressing their displeasure with tariffs imposed by President Trump on Canadian goods. Similar protests occurred at NHL games across Canada.

Read more »