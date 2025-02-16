Canadian Fans Boo 'Star-Spangled Banner' Amidst US-Canada Hockey Rivalry and Political Tensions

Canadian fans booed the U.S. national anthem during the second straight game involving the U.S., adding fuel to the already intense rivalry between the two hockey powerhouses. The jeers were largely seen as a reaction to President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on Canadian goods and his controversial suggestion that Canada could become the '51st state.' The incident mirrored similar displays of disapproval by Canadian fans during previous games involving American teams in Toronto and Ottawa.

The United States and Canada reignited their historic hockey rivalry on Saturday in Montreal, with the tension palpable beyond the ice. While the rivalry itself is steeped in tradition, this encounter was further fueled by political undercurrents and the actions of Canadian fans. Before the puck dropped at the Bell Centre, Canadian spectators booed the playing of the 'Star-Spangled Banner' for the second consecutive game involving the U.S.

in the tournament, despite pleas from the public address announcer for respect towards both anthems and the athletes. The jeers, particularly loud due to the significance of the matchup between two hockey powerhouses, were largely a reaction to President Donald Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on goods imported from Canada and his controversial statement suggesting Canada could become the '51st state.'This incident mirrored a similar display of disapproval during the Americans' previous game against Finland on Thursday, where the Canadian crowd, seemingly echoing the sentiment of a home game for Finland, booed the U.S. anthem. The United States ultimately triumphed in that match with a resounding 6-1 score. The disapproval extended beyond the hockey arena, with fans of the Toronto Raptors and Ottawa Senators also booing the 'Star-Spangled Banner' during earlier games involving American teams in those cities. Vancouver Canucks announcer John Shorthouse even humorously remarked that a penalty would be 2½ minutes due to the 25% tariffs. Adding another layer to the political undercurrent, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, present at the game in a Team Canada jersey, announced his resignation amidst mounting pressure from within his own party stemming from criticism regarding his economic policies and Trump's threats.This encounter marked the first time the U.S. and Canada faced each other in a best-on-best format since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, which is slated for a return in 2028 after a 12-year hiatus. Canada boasts a dominant record of 13 consecutive victories when NHL players comprise the rosters. The rivalry's intensity is further amplified by its history, with the 2010 Olympic gold medal game in Vancouver, where Sidney Crosby scored in overtime to secure victory for the home team, etched in the memory of many. NHL executive Bill Daly expressed concern over the situation, stating that the league was 'monitoring' the 'unfortunate' incident and hoped fans would demonstrate respect for the national anthem. 'I do think it’s ebbing a little bit,' Daly said. 'Our experience just this past week in Montreal was a positive experience, with two American teams playing there. So, I hope that that will continue. Sport is a way of breaking down barriers and bringing people closer together, and we hope that this tournament can help do that, for sure.





