During a Nov. 23 session of Canadian Parliament, Canadian MP Andrew Lawton and Dr. Alain Naud discussed a shocking proposal of expanding their MAID law to include euthanizing infants.

A Canadian doctor who has euthanized more than 100 patients is defending a stunning proposal to extend medically-assisted death to newborns. The baby-killing proposal infuriated conservative MP Andrew Lawton — a fierce critic of Canada’s expanding assisted-dying program — who was questioning Naud about a recommendation he made in 2022.

“Do you still believe that the government should allow access to MAID for children zero to one year of age with severe, life-threatening conditions? ” Lawton asked during the proceedings.

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“Why are you laughing at that, sir? ” he fired back.