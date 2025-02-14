Canadian Dollar Shows Strength Despite US Dollar's Dominance

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is experiencing modest gains against the US dollar, despite lagging behind most of its G10 peers. Experts believe the temporary pause in tariff implementation is providing relief for the CAD, but the US dollar's strong yield advantage may limit its long-term recovery.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is experiencing modest gains today, though it lags behind most of its G10 counterparts in its recovery against the dominant US dollar this week. However, the significant break below 1.42 is notable, according to Shaun Osborne, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategist. Osborne highlights a substantial relief trade supporting the CAD as short positions are covered in response to the temporary pause in tariff implementation.

While he acknowledges the CAD's potential for short-term recovery, he believes the US dollar's substantial yield advantage will ultimately constrain its upward momentum.The potential delay in tariff implementation suggests the Bank of Canada may not feel compelled to implement further policy easing at its March meeting. Currently, the market anticipates a 25 basis point cut in March with a probability of 13-14%. The estimated fair value for USD/CAD stands at 1.4299. Adding to the CAD's positive outlook, oil prices have strengthened after US Treasury Secretary Bessent affirmed the US commitment to limiting Iranian oil exports to 100,000 barrels per day – significantly lower than recent exports which hovered around 1.5 million barrels per day.The USD's weaker performance towards the end of the week following a substantial net decline last week, coupled with the break below firm support at 1.4250/60, indicates an improvement in the CAD's technical position. This suggests a potential for the CAD to extend its gains towards the 1.40/1.41 range. However, Osborne cautions against excessive optimism, noting that spot prices are recovering from their intraday lows and short-term price signals hint at a potential stall in the USD's decline. For the CAD to sustain its upward trajectory in the coming weeks, USD rebounds must remain contained within the mid/upper 1.42s





