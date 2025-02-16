Canadian Crowd Booes US Anthem, Leading to On-Ice Brawls

A highly charged atmosphere at a recent NHL game between Canada and the United States saw Canadian fans loudly booing the 'Star-Spangled Banner.' This display of disapproval escalated into multiple on-ice fights, reflecting the heightened tensions between the two nations.

Canadian crowds have been booing the 'Star-Spangled Banner' at professional sporting events ever since President Donald Trump began suggesting that Canada become the 51st state. The animosity spilled over onto the ice during a recent NHL game between Canada and the United States . The tension started before the puck even dropped when Matthew Tkachuk and Brandon Hagel engaged in a fight, followed shortly by another brawl between Brady Tkachuk and Sam Bennett.

The animosity continued, escalating into another fight involving J.T. Miller and Colton Parayko after a confrontation around Canadian goaltender Jordan Binnington. All this happened after a significant portion of the sellout crowd at Bell Centre in Montreal loudly booed the U.S. anthem. Fans had been lining up for over 90 minutes before the game, and they booed every time a U.S. player appeared on the video screens during pregame warm-ups. This wasn't the first time the 'Star-Spangled Banner' faced such a reaction in a game involving the United States at the NHL-run international tournament. It's the second instance of the anthem being booed in two games, following a similar reaction during the U.S. game against Finland earlier in the week. Before the game, the public address announcer, Michel Lacroix, even asked the crowd, in both French and English, to kindly respect the anthems and the players representing each country. However, the boos were even louder this time, lasting for the entire duration of the song.U.S. starting goaltender Connor Hellebuyck remained unfazed by the boos. He stated, 'I paid no attention to it. You have free speech. You can do whatever you want. If you’re going to boo the anthem, we sing it for the troops that protected our freedom. That doesn’t really mean anything to me. You can do whatever you want. But I don’t use it at all.' U.S. coach Mike Sullivan echoed this sentiment, saying, 'That’s really not something that we can control. We just want to play hockey. We want to compete. We want to represent our nation in the right way.' Meanwhile, veteran Canadian defenseman Drew Doughty, while acknowledging the Canadians' frustration, expressed his disapproval of the booing, stating, 'Obviously I know what’s going on, and I understand the Canadians’ frustration, but I think we should respect the anthems and stuff like that. I don’t think anyone should be booing.' The NHL will host the 4 Nations Face-Off, an international tournament featuring Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States, from February 12 to 20





