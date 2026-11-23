A Canadian couple spent five weeks in a New Zealand prison after luggage tag switching linked their names to 15kg of methamphetamine.

A Canadian couple whose holiday turned into a 14-month legal ordeal says luggage tag switching at Toronto Pearson International Airport put them at the centre of a drug smuggling case in New Zealand. The husband and wife, who have not been named publicly, boarded an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Auckland in January 2025 for what was meant to be a two-week trip. Their luggage details had reportedly been transferred onto a suitcase containing 15kg of methamphetamine, and they were charged with international drug trafficking.

How the Luggage Tag Switching Scheme Works

Luggage tag switching involves criminals changing the labels on checked bags so that a suitcase full of drugs is recorded under the name of an unsuspecting traveller. In the couple's case, their names were attached to a suitcase stuffed with 15kg of methamphetamine. The couple was then held in a New Zealand prison for five weeks before being released on bail under restrictive conditions.

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Bail terms required the couple to wear electronic ankle monitors and live in a monitored facility at their own expense. The wife was also denied access to her vital pain medication, according to their lawyer. The husband lost his job in the skilled trades while the case dragged on for more than a year.

When the trial finally took place, the jury reportedly needed less than five minutes to reach its verdict, and the case was thrown out. The couple still could not afford the astronomical cost of last-minute flights home, so they remained stranded in New Zealand for another three weeks.

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Lawyer Paul Miller Describes a Wider Pattern

Toronto lawyer Paul Miller says the couple's experience is part of an alarming pattern affecting dozens of travellers. Miller told the Daily Mail that the mental anguish his clients endured is just horrific. He said the couple are now among more than 20 people who have approached his law firm claiming they were innocent victims of the baggage scam.

Miller said he was representing 11 potential victims when the W5 programme first aired its latest investigation into luggage tag switching. Since then, that number has almost doubled to 21 confirmed and potential clients. Their cases involve alleged drug smuggling attempts across Brazil, Aruba, Germany, Sri Lanka, Australia, the Dominican Republic and New Zealand.

Miller stressed that the passengers differ in age, race and gender, and that they travelled with several airlines, including Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat and Cathay Pacific. He said all of them passed through Toronto Pearson International Airport. He also said he has seen an unprecedented rise in this type of crime and believes bag tag switching is occurring in other locations as well.

Toronto man Tommy Moyeen was arrested at Auckland airport just nine days before the Canadian couple. Unlike the couple, Moyeen was convicted and sentenced to almost ten years in prison. He has been behind bars in New Zealand for nearly two years and is now preparing an appeal.

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Wider Impact and Compensation Demands

The alleged scheme has also affected travellers far from New Zealand, including a German couple in Frankfurt. Kátyna Baía and Jeanne Paolini, both in their forties, were arrested in Frankfurt on suspicion of international drug trafficking. Horrifying CCTV footage from 2023 appears to show airport staff removing the German couple's checked-in bags from the carousel, taking off their labels and attaching them to luggage stuffed with drugs.

Another case involves Zach Crawford and Cassandra DiPietro, whose five-day holiday in the Dominican Republic turned into more than three months of detention and legal battles. The pair were sitting on the runway preparing to fly home to St. Catharines when an agent escorted them off the aircraft. They were questioned by drug control officers and then transferred to a detention centre surrounded by barbed wire and armed guards.

Crawford and DiPietro reportedly drained their line of credit, maxed out their credit cards and remortgaged their home to pay legal bills. Miller said the victims are not 17-year-old kids but people with careers and lives in Canada. He is now seeking damages ranging from $100,000 to $1million for individual clients, arguing that passengers deserve answers and compensation.

Some airlines have already made payments or offered compensation to affected passengers. One woman who was questioned in Barbados received a $300 flight credit. Miller argues that these cases highlight serious security failures at Toronto Pearson International Airport that must be addressed.