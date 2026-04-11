Mother and daughter killed in suspected grizzly attack in Bella Coola, BC

A mother and daughter were found dead in Bella Coola, British Columbia, in a suspected grizzly bear attack. Authorities have imposed a curfew as they search for the bear or bears involved.

A mother and daughter were found dead in a suspected grizzly bear attack in Bella Coola, British Columbia, and authorities say more than one bear may have been involved.

The Conservation Officer Service said the second body was found Tuesday afternoon by Royal Canadian Mounted Police and conservation officers, a day after the first remains were discovered. The victims were identified by family as art therapist Jenny Balcarras and her daughter, Selah Reed, 20. They had been reported missing on Sunday.

Also read Grizzly Bear Attack Claims Lives of Mother and Daughter in British Columbia

Balcarras remembered as strong artist and mother

Balcarras' brother, Matthew Balcarras, said Wednesday that his sister was incredibly strong and had lived in many difficult, remote places, including Alaska, before moving to Bella Coola a few months ago. He said she was a beautiful artist and an inspiration for him and his brothers. A fundraiser set up by relative Mary Melissa Smith said Reed was 20, with her whole life ahead of her, while Balcarras leaves behind three young adult children, as well as a grandchild.

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Smith said Balcarras recently moved to Bella Coola to pursue a new career and start a new chapter. Tragically, no one could have anticipated that her family would be faced with such an unimaginable loss, Smith said. Balcarras left behind a son, two daughters and a grandson who now are faced with the devastating loss of their mother while navigating the financial burden of arranging funeral services.

The Central Coast Teachers' Association said on social media that Balcarras had joined their school community as a counselor in August. She devoted countless hours to connecting with the students she served and worked closely with teachers and other staff supporting their well-being. Conservation Officer Service Inspector Jeff Tyre said in a video message that it is not yet clear if more than one bear was involved, and any bears captured in the area will be assessed.

Officials confirm bear capture efforts underway

He said efforts to capture the bear or bears continue, and any animals captured will be killed in accordance with provincial guidelines to make sure the public is safe. Authorities have imposed a curfew on the community, about 620 miles north of Vancouver, as the search for the animal or animals behind the attack continues. Tyre said officers are in regular contact with the nearby Nuxalk Nation and the community in Bella Coola to provide updates.

People should continue to stay away from the west trail area of the Snootka trail system where the attack happened. The attack comes nearly a year after a grizzly attack on a group of 20 elementary school students and teachers in the same area, which left one adult and three children badly hurt. The animal involved in that attack last November was never captured.

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Safety expert cites previous trauma in area

Kim Titchener, founder of Bear Safety and More Inc. based in Calgary, said she was concerned when she saw reports about the women on Facebook hiking groups. When I saw that they were missing and in the area that they were missing, my heart just dropped because I just kind of knew this could be a bear attack, Titchener said. This community and area have suffered so much last year, she said, referring to the grizzly attack on schoolchildren.

Titchener said she had several day cares and school groups calling her for bear safety training following last year's attack. Bella Coola is well-known for its large population of grizzly and black bears, and Titchener said it is common for people in Bella Coola to see bears walking near their homes.

Habitat loss raises bear conflict concerns

Titchener said there have been concerning pressures on bear populations in British Columbia because of the loss of habitat, food stress caused by drought and climate change, setting off more conflicts with people. I do not know if Bella Coola suffered from any drought issues, but certainly other parts of the province of BC did, she said. The deaths have shocked the remote community and raised new concerns about bear safety in the region.

Authorities continue to urge residents to remain cautious and avoid the area where the attack occurred.