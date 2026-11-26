Colonel Joshua Kutryk of the Canadian Space Agency missed the delivery of his daughter while serving on the International Space Station. Read about his mission details and family support.

Colonel Joshua Kutryk, an astronaut with the Canadian Space Agency, remained stationed 250 miles above Earth on the International Space Station when his wife, Heather, delivered their third child. The arrival of their new daughter occurred while Kutryk was conducting his duties as part of NASA's Crew-13 mission. This event marks a significant personal sacrifice for the Canadian astronaut, who had traveled to space to pursue a lifelong ambition.

Kutryk Mission Details and Timeline

The Crew-13 launch occurred on October 1, placing Kutryk in orbit for a scheduled six-month period. He is not expected to return to Earth until the spring of 2027, specifically around March or April of next year. This deployment represents his first mission aboard the station, having been initially selected as a Canadian astronaut in 2017. The duration of the stay ensures he will miss the initial newborn phase of his daughter's life.

Also read China's Shenzhou 24 mission lifts off, carrying first foreign astronaut to its space station

Family Statements and Emotional Support

Kutryk and his wife issued a joint statement addressing the unusual circumstances surrounding the birth. They described Kutryk as living out a childhood dream while emphasizing their emotional connection despite the physical distance. The couple expressed gratitude to the teams at both NASA and the Canadian Space Agency for their assistance during this unique experience. They highlighted the importance of showing their children that hard work and determination can lead to extraordinary achievements.

Siblings' Role and Future Reunion

The couple's two older children, Peter and Anna, have already assumed the roles of big brother and big sister. They have been described as showering their new sibling with love as the family adjusts to its expanded size. Heather Kutryk noted that the family is looking forward to reuniting the crew of five once the mission concludes. The newborn is referred to affectionately as their new little explorer, mirroring her father's professional path.

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Confirmation of Health and Safety

While it remains unclear whether Kutryk was able to watch or listen to the birth from the ISS, he confirmed that both his wife and the baby are doing well. The couple stated that welcoming their third child is a true blessing for their family. They extended heartfelt thanks to the support staff who helped facilitate communication and comfort during this milestone. The focus remains on the health of the mother and child as the father continues his orbital duties.

Historical Context of Astronauts Missing Births

Kutryk is the fourth astronaut to miss the birth of a child due to space mission requirements. In 1991, Franz Viehbock missed the birth of his daughter Carina just hours after launching aboard Soyuz TM-13 to the Mir space station. Mike Fincke learned of his daughter's birth in 2004 only via a radio link during his six-month stay on the ISS. Additionally, Randy Bresnik discovered the birth of his daughter Abigail Mae in 2009 after completing a spacewalk, celebrating by handing out pink bubble-gum cigars to fellow crew members on Space Shuttle Atlantis.