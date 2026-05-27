Canada will require self-isolation for people traveling from Congo, Sudan and Uganda due to Ebola

The Canadian government says travelers from Ebola-affected regions will be required to self-isolate for 21 days, while immigration authorities are temporarily suspending decisions on applications from Congo, South Sudan and Uganda.

Associated PressVanny Birungi, a Red Cross volunteer, speaks to people during a public sensitisation campaign amid the Ebola outbreak in Bunia, Congo, Monday, May 25, 2026.

– The Canadian government said Tuesday that travelers from Ebola-affected regions will be required to self-isolate for 21 days, and that immigration authorities are temporarily suspending decisions on applications fromLuc Brisebois, director-general for the Centre for Border and Travel Health at the Public Health Agency of Canada, said the measures are being implemented out of an “abundance of caution” and will stay in place until Aug. 29. Travelers who have symptoms will be transferred to hospital for further medical assessment.

The stricter border measures are being implemented starting Saturday, and those who do not have somewhere to isolate will be provided with a place. Canadian officials also said that starting Wednesday, they are pausing final decisions on immigration applications for people from affected countries for 90 days, though that could be extended or lifted based on the evolution of the outbreak.

The outbreak is centered around northeastern Congo and is of a rare type of Ebola that is outpacing response efforts, the World Health Organization says, with more than 900 suspected cases and more than 220 deaths. Aid effortsCopyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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