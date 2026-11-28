Thousands of Americans face new Canadian border reporting requirements from December 1.

Canada is introducing new border crossing rules affecting thousands of American travelers from December 1 as it scraps a permit program that allowed people to enter the country through remote areas.

The Canada Border Services Agency issued a reminder this week that its Remote Area Border Crossing program will end at 11:59 p.m. on November 30. Travelers will instead be required to report their arrival in Canada through designated telephone reporting sites under the new arrangements. The changes will particularly affect Americans who regularly cross into Canada to visit fishing resorts, vacation properties and remote communities along the border.

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Around 11,000 people historically participated in the permit program annually, approximately 90 percent of whom were Americans. What To Know The RABC program allowed eligible American and Canadian citizens and permanent residents to cross the border in certain remote areas without having to present themselves to an officer at a staffed border crossing. Permits cost C$30 and could cover applicants and qualifying family members. The CBSA is no longer accepting applications and existing permits will expire on Monday night.