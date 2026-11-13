Canada STCA Policy Challenged in Federal Court Amid US Immigration Concerns

Canadian refugee groups challenge the Safe Third Country Agreement in Federal Court, arguing US immigration crackdowns under President Trump make returns unsafe for vulnerable asylum seekers.

The Canadian government faces renewed legal scrutiny over its policy of returning asylum seekers to the United States, a practice challenged by major refugee organizations amid concerns about the current immigration environment across the border. The constitutional dispute centers on the Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA), which mandates that individuals seeking protection must apply in the first safe country they reach, often resulting in their return from Canada to the United States. This latest court appearance occurs as President Donald Trump implements stricter immigration enforcement measures, raising alarms among advocacy groups about the safety of migrants sent back. Amnesty International Canada, the Canadian Council for Refugees (CCR), the Canadian Council of Churches, and former refugee claimants are jointly arguing that the policy disproportionately harms vulnerable demographics. These groups assert that the agreement violates equality protections under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms by exposing specific groups to potential harm in the US system. Demonstrators have gathered in Toronto and Montreal to support the legal challenge, demanding the immediate suspension of the agreement. Signs carried by protesters in Montreal read "Canada must protect, not send back" and "Humanity has no borders," reflecting the public sentiment against the current border protocols.

Safe Third Country Agreement Mechanism And Scope

The Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA) was originally implemented on December 29, 2004, to streamline the processing of asylum claims between the two neighboring nations. Under the standard terms of the agreement, asylum seekers are generally required to request protection in whichever country they enter first, rather than traveling to a second country to make a claim. This means that individuals who travel through the United States before arriving at a Canadian border crossing can be turned away, even if they express a preference to seek refuge in Canada. There are limited exceptions to this rule, which include certain individuals with family members residing in Canada, unaccompanied minors, and those holding specific immigration documents. The agreement is designed to prevent duplicate asylum applications and manage the flow of protection claims between the two jurisdictions efficiently. In March 2023, the scope of the agreement was expanded to cover people seeking asylum within fourteen days of crossing between official border checkpoints. This expansion, agreed upon by former US President Joe Biden and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, closed a previously used route that allowed some asylum seekers to bypass the main checkpoint restrictions. Canada maintains that these measures are necessary to ensure a fair and orderly management of asylum claims.

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Stakeholder Positions On US Safety And Discrimination

Leading human rights organizations have strongly condemned the practice of returning asylum seekers to the United States, citing the current political climate and enforcement actions. Ketty Nivyabandi, secretary general of Amnesty International Canada's English-speaking section, stated that the United States is not a safe destination for migrants and refugees, particularly racialized women, children, and LGBTQI+ individuals. She described the practice of sending vulnerable people back into the hands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as unjust and un-Canadian. Asma Faizi, president of the Canadian Council for Refugees, echoed these concerns, pointing to evidence presented in the case and the visible actions of ICE as proof that the US asylum system is broken. Faizi argued that the system is particularly dangerous for racialized women, children, and LGBTQIA+ refugees, urging the court to strike down the designation of the US as a safe country. Janet Anstead, general secretary of the Canadian Council of Churches, emphasized that the treatment of individuals under the US asylum system contradicts core Christian values. Anstead expressed solidarity with Amnesty International Canada and the Canadian Council for Refugees, insisting that Canada must remain true to the ideals enshrined in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. These statements form the core of the argument that the policy discriminates against vulnerable groups.

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Constitutional Challenge History And Legal Precedents

The legal battle over the Safe Third Country Agreement has a long and complex history, having first been challenged in 2017 in the Federal Court. The initial challenge focused on whether the policy of returning asylum seekers violated equality protections under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. In 2020, a Federal Court judge ruled that the agreement violated constitutional protections related to liberty and personal security, a decision that was later overturned by the Federal Court of Appeal. In June 2023, the Supreme Court of Canada unanimously rejected the challenge under Section 7 of the Charter, finding that the existing legal framework contained sufficient safeguards to prevent individuals from being returned to danger. However, the Supreme Court justices left a critical question unresolved regarding whether the agreement discriminates against particular groups of asylum seekers under Section 15. This specific issue was remanded back to the Federal Court for further examination, setting the stage for the current proceedings. The November 2026 hearings represent the latest stage in this longstanding constitutional challenge, focusing specifically on the equality protection aspect that the highest court did not resolve.

Safeguards Challenge And Upcoming Court Proceedings

In addition to the primary constitutional challenge, a separate lawsuit was filed in June 2026 by Amnesty International Canada, the Canadian Council for Refugees, and families who sought asylum in Canada. This second challenge raises further questions about Canada's treatment of asylum seekers and the adequacy of the current safeguards. The Federal Court is currently hearing the latest stage of the main case, while the new lawsuit proceeds independently to address broader concerns about policy implementation. The combined legal efforts aim to force a reevaluation of the relationship between Canada and the US regarding border security and refugee protection. Critics argue that the expansion of immigration detention and deportation operations in the US has fundamentally altered the safety landscape, making the original assumptions of the Safe Third Country Agreement obsolete. The outcome of these cases could have significant implications for how Canada handles future asylum claims and its international obligations. Advocacy groups continue to monitor the situation closely, emphasizing the need for judicial intervention to protect those fleeing persecution. The results of the November 2026 hearings will be critical in determining whether the policy remains in force or is modified to address the alleged discrimination and safety risks.