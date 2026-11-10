Canada Signs Major Economic Deal With China to Diversify Trade and Counter US Tariffs

Canada has finalized new economic and financial agreements with China in Vancouver, extending a key trade deal until 2028. The move aims to support Canadian agricultural and industrial sectors while diversifying trade relationships amid ongoing tariff disputes with the United States.

Canada has formally signed significant new economic agreements with China in Vancouver, marking a strategic pivot to diversify its trade relationships and mitigate ongoing tariff disputes with the United States. The diplomatic and commercial milestones were announced late on Monday following high-level negotiations between senior ministers from both nations. These developments arrive just as Prime Minister Mark Carney prepares to travel to Shenzhen for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne and International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu hosted He Lifeng, Vice Premier of China, to oversee the talks. Champagne emphasized the shared interest in maintaining open dialogue with Canada's second-largest trading partner. He stated that working together where interests align creates new opportunities for Canadian businesses and workers while building a more resilient economy.

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Central to these arrangements is the formal extension of an existing preferential trade deal until the end of 2028. This extension ensures China will continue to charge lower tariffs on key Canadian exports including canola meal, peas, lobster, and crab. In a reciprocal move, Canada agreed to allow certain Chinese steel and aluminum products into the domestic market without additional tariffs.

This framework supports Canadian farmers and seafood producers by providing access to the vast Chinese market. It also provides Canadian industrial companies with access to essential metals not easily sourced domestically. The easing of previous restrictions has already yielded substantial economic benefits for exporters in both countries.

Canadian canola meal exports to China more than doubled from $104 million to $277 million following the suspension of the 100 percent tariff in March. Pea exports rose dramatically from $76 million to $245 million, while lobster exports surged by 57 percent from $91 million to $142 million. These figures underscore the critical role of the Chinese market in sustaining over 600,000 Canadian jobs.

The agreements include three distinct frameworks focusing on cooperation between the finance ministries, financial regulators, and central banks of both countries. These arrangements establish closer dialogue on economic policy and create a joint working group involving the central banks. Both sides also welcomed progress on a bilateral currency-swap arrangement and agreed to pursue greater market access for financial services.

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Canada's Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Finance Minister Champagne have signaled that the government intends to continue leaning into broadened engagement with China. This strategy persists regardless of recent political shifts in Washington. Philippe Rheault, director of the China Institute at the University of Alberta, noted that the Canadian government is clearly signaling its plans to continue engagement with China notwithstanding recent political developments.

The timing of this agreement is notable as it coincides with ongoing tariff disputes between Canada and the United States. Washington recently withdrew a previous proposal that would have required final US approval for Canadian trade agreements with other countries. This move has provided Ottawa with more autonomy in its foreign trade policy and reduced the leverage of the United States in bilateral negotiations.

Despite President Donald Trump's recent assertions that a deal with Canada is close, significant differences remain between the two neighbors. Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand highlighted that tariffs on lumber, steel, aluminum, and automobiles remain central sources of tension. She stated that workers in these sectors are being hit very hard, with jobs being lost due to the current trade friction.

Ottawa is also adjusting its own tariff policies on American goods. Canada announced on November 9 that its tariff relief program for US imports would be extended until June 30, 2028. This program allows Canadian businesses to avoid certain retaliatory tariffs on American products difficult to source domestically. The exemptions cover additional non-steel goods used in mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction.

However, Ottawa is withdrawing exemptions for some American goods where Canadian alternatives are available. Certain U.S.-made trailers will lose relief from December 1, while specified aluminum wire, extrusions, and paperboard products will become subject to tariffs again from February 1, 2027. These changes are intended to protect Canadian manufacturers while limiting costs for businesses dependent on American supplies.

China is already Canada's second-largest single-country merchandise trading partner, with bilateral goods trade reaching $89 billion last year. Canadian exports to China totaled $25 billion last year, while imports from China reached $64 billion. Ottawa reports that Canadian merchandise exports to China have risen 41 percent so far in 2026 compared with the equivalent period last year.

Prime Minister Carney's administration aims to increase exports to China by another 50 percent by 2030. This goal is part of a broader strategy to double non-US trade over the next 10 years. Canada has signed more than 20 security, economic, and defense agreements over the past year. This makes Canada the only G7 nation to have a free trade agreement with each member of the group of advanced economies.

The new deal with China reinforces Canada's position as a key trading partner for major global economies. It demonstrates a clear commitment to reducing economic dependence on the United States through diversified trade relationships. The agreements build upon the renewed strategic partnership announced during Prime Minister Carney's visit to Beijing in January.

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That January meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping laid the groundwork for the current expansions in trade and finance. The suspension of tariffs on Canadian canola meal in March helped ease a trade dispute that had previously hit agricultural exports. Although restrictions have not disappeared entirely, with canola seed still facing a 14.9 percent tariff, the overall trend is one of increasing economic integration.

Progress in trade negotiations with Washington remains slow, with officials acknowledging there is still a way to go before any final deal. The withdrawal of US demands for approval over Canadian trade pacts is a positive step, but tensions over specific industries persist. Canada continues to navigate these complex geopolitical and economic waters with a focus on long-term stability and growth.

The financial cooperation established with China includes a joint working group involving the central banks of both countries. This structure facilitates closer dialogue on economic policy and enhances cooperation between financial regulators. The bilateral currency-swap arrangement also provides a mechanism for greater stability in cross-border transactions and investment flows.

Canadian businesses in the agricultural and seafood sectors are particularly well-positioned to benefit from the extended trade deal. The doubling of canola meal exports and the surge in pea and lobster sales provide a tangible boost to rural economies. These gains are essential for maintaining employment levels in regions that rely heavily on export markets.

Industrial sectors also stand to gain from the reciprocal access to Chinese metals. The availability of steel and aluminum products without additional tariffs helps Canadian manufacturers keep costs down. This access is particularly valuable for industries that cannot easily source these materials domestically or find cheaper alternatives in other markets.

The broader geopolitical context sees Canada strengthening ties with other major economies to balance its relationship with the United States. Foreign Minister Anand emphasized the importance of these diversification efforts in a recent speech at the Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting in Paris. She highlighted the work being done to double non-US trade over the next decade.

The extension of tariff relief for US goods until 2028 provides a buffer for Canadian businesses during this transition period. The phased reimposition of duties on certain products like trailers and aluminum wire encourages the use of Canadian-made goods. This approach aims to protect domestic industries while minimizing disruptions for businesses reliant on American supplies.

Overall, the new agreements with China represent a significant milestone in Canada's trade policy. They reflect a strategic decision to engage with the world's second-largest economy despite political complexities. The immediate economic benefits, combined with the long-term strategic positioning, suggest a robust framework for future growth and stability.