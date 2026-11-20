Canada is still seeking an interim arrangement with the US to ease some US tariffs on its goods, but Washington has shown little movement, the Canadian Minister responsible for trade with the US, Dominic LeBlanc, told an advisory committee on Thursday, two people familiar with the briefing said.

Articles can be saved for quick future reference. Please enter the email address that you used to subscribe on Engineering News. Your password will be sent to this address.

Please indicate if your feedback is in the form of a letter to the editor that you wish to have published. If so, please be aware that we require that you keep your feedback to below 300 words and we will consider its publication online or in Creamer Media’s print publications, at Creamer Media’s discretion.

Also read EPA Completes Lead Arsenic Cleanup in Northport Washington Residential Areas

We also welcome factual corrections and tip-offs and will protect the identity of our sources, please indicate if this is your wish in your feedback below. You should start receiving the email newsletters in due course.to your address book or safe sender list. If you experience any issues with the receipt of our email newsletters, please emailYou should start receiving the email newsletters in due course.to your address book or safe sender list.

Advertisement

If you experience any issues with the receipt of our email newsletters, please email