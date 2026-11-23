Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney shared the stage with comedians impersonating Donald Trump and himself at the Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner, joking about the U.S. president and Canadian politics as a trade war grinds on.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney pulled the plug on trade talks with President Trump in August, but on Saturday night he found a version of the U.S. leader he could deal with: a comedian.

Comedians Roast Politicians at Dinner

At Ottawa's annual Parliamentary Press Gallery dinner, Carney shared the stage with a fake Donald Trump and another version of himself, enlisting comedians to roast the U.S. president and Canadian politicians. I am pressing the emergency comedy button, Carney said Saturday as comedian Mark McKinney appeared impersonating the prime minister, followed by Mark Critch playing Trump.

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Critch, a veteran of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation lampoon This Hour Has 22 Minutes, trundled onstage with a passable imitation of the president's gait before subjecting Carney to Trump's trademark forceful yank-and-pump handshake. We're going to have a great deal. There's only one thing standing in the way. Me.

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Because I'm crazy, Critch quipped as Trump. The fake Trump then sized up the prime minister from behind, saying, He's got such an incredible ass, a callback to the president's campaign-trail inspection of Ohio Sen. Jon Husted, whose posterior Trump pronounced a pile of muscle. The fake Trump also joked about the two Carneys onstage.

We've got two Carneys here. It's a disaster. He's so popular, almost as popular as me, Critch said as he greeted McKinney during the dinner in Ottawa on Nov. 21, 2026. The event is Canada's version of a Washington political roast, where politicians and journalists trade jokes and insults.

Carney Mocks Oval Office Experience

In his own remarks, Carney took aim at the Oval Office. This is a tough room, the prime minister said. And I've been in the Oval Office. Alone.

With its new interior decorator. The annual Parliamentary Press Gallery dinner is Canada's answer to the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre good-naturedly hauled a bag of cash onstage and pretended to dole it out to reporters, a dig at liberal funding for the news business. Gov.

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Gen. Louise Arbour, a former Supreme Court justice who represents Britain's King Charles III as Canada's head of state, mocked Carney's extensive international travel. Do you know the difference between God and Mark Carney? God is everywhere, and Mark Carney is everywhere except in Ottawa where he's supposed to be, Arbour said.

Trade War Strains Canada US Relations

American pop star Katy Perry also drew laughs at a previous edition of the dinner, joking that Trudeau was doing to a faded pop princess what he had done to Canada during his decade in power. The dinner came as the two countries' trade war grinds on three months after talks collapsed in August. Carney blamed the debacle on late U.S. demands that would have hemmed in Canada's trade with other partners and kept heavy tariffs on some vehicles.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer countered at the time that Canada declined to finalize the trade deal under the terms agreed earlier that week. Carney and Trump spoke for just under 20 minutes on Wednesday on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China. After the meeting, the Canadian leader said the U.S. had threatened to hit Canadian cars, trucks, auto parts and steel with tariffs. The trade dispute has continued to strain relations between the two countries.

Trump met with Carney in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Oct. 7, 2025. Critch had previously pretended to be Trump in front of the U.S. consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, on Jan. 22, 2026. The prime minister's appearance at the press gallery dinner offered a rare lighter moment during a tense period in Canada-U.S. relations.