Canada's Drag Race All Stars Season 1 Cast Officially Revealed

Crave and World of Wonder unveil the powerhouse cast for the inaugural season of Canada's Drag Race All Stars, featuring returning fan favorites from across the continent.

The glittering world of drag is returning to the spotlight as Crave and World of Wonder announce the highly anticipated first season of Canada's Drag Race All Stars .

This landmark production is the result of a sophisticated collaboration between Blue Ant Studios and World of Wonder, bringing together some of the most formidable talents to have ever graced the Canadian stage. The production is backed by a powerhouse team of executives, including Matthew Hornburg, Mark Bishop, Donna Luke, and Laura Michalchyshyn from Blue Ant Studios, while Trevor Boris takes the helm as the Executive Producer and Showrunner, supported by Supervising Producer Shivani Srivastava.

On the World of Wonder side, the legendary trio of Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, and Tom Campbell, alongside the iconic RuPaul Charles, ensure that the franchise's gold standard of excellence is maintained. The logistical and strategic oversight from Bell Media is led by Justin Stockman, Executive Producer and Vice President of Global Content, with crucial support from Senior Production Executive Danielle Pearson, Head of Production Sarah Fowlie, and General Manager Carlyn Klebuc.

This massive operational effort underscores the significance of the All Stars format in the Canadian market, promising a level of spectacle and competition that far exceeds previous seasons. The cast reveal has ignited a firestorm of excitement among fans, as the lineup represents a diverse cross-section of the drag universe. Among the returning legends is Jada Shada Hudson, who brings an international perspective having previously competed on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 in New York City.

Her inclusion adds a layer of prestige and crossover appeal to the competition. Joining her is Makayla Couture, a standout from the very first season of Canada's Drag Race, representing Port Hope, Ontario. Makayla's journey from the inaugural season to the All Stars stage showcases the growth and evolution of the Canadian drag scene.

The cast also welcomes Pythia, a fierce competitor from Season 4 hailing from Calgary, Alberta, and Tiffany Ann Co., who represents Moncton, New Brunswick, and originally made her mark in Season 6. This geographical diversity, spanning from the East Coast to the West Coast and even reaching into the United States, highlights the inclusive and expansive nature of the art form across North America.

Each queen brings a unique signature style, from avant-garde fashion to sharp comedic timing, ensuring that the runway will be a battleground of creativity and skill. The All Stars format is notoriously more intense than the standard competition, as it features queens who have already proven their worth and are returning to settle old scores or cement their legacy. Fans can expect a higher standard of performance, more intricate costumes, and a more strategic approach to the challenges.

The presence of experienced queens like Pythia and Makayla Couture suggests that the competition will be focused on artistic maturity and the ability to reinvent oneself under pressure. This season is not just about finding a winner; it is about celebrating the cultural impact of drag in Canada and providing a platform for these artists to demonstrate how they have evolved since their first appearances.

With the guidance of the seasoned production team at Blue Ant and World of Wonder, Canada's Drag Race All Stars is poised to be a cultural phenomenon, blending high fashion, political wit, and emotional storytelling. As the queens prepare to enter the workroom once more, the anticipation builds for a season that promises to redefine the boundaries of drag artistry in the Great White North, leaving an indelible mark on the global drag landscape





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