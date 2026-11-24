The Pentagon accused Canada of falling short as a credible partner in defending North America.

Canada’s Defense Minister David McGuinty speaks to journalists before a meeting of the federal cabinet on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. TORONTO — Canada’s defense minister said on Tuesday that his country answers to no one in Washington, asserting Canadian sovereignty a day after the Pentagon The Pentagon said Canada lacked a credible plan to meet NATO’s spending targets, accusing Ottawa of relying for decades on American taxpayers to foot its defense bill.

Relations between the two neighbors have been strained by U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Canada is a sovereign nation. I’ll be very direct. We don’t report to the United States,” Defense Minister David McGuinty told reporters. He insisted Canada remains on track to spend 5% of gross domestic product on defense and related security investments by 2035, while emphasizing that NATO allies had agreed to review the spending pledge in 2029.

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McGuinty said Canada’s plans would bring spending to 4% of GDP by 2030, a “significant, significant step” from 1.25% of GDP 14 months ago. NATO’s 2025 agreement calls for at least 3.5% of GDP for core defense and up to 1.5% for related security investments by 2035. The scheduled 2029 review will examine the pace and balance of spending against security threats and military needs.

The Pentagon’s unusually blunt fact sheet on Monday accused Ottawa of postponing its largest spending increases until after the 2029 federal election. The Pentagon said U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was “laser focused” on modernizing Canada’s military. The U.S. criticism followed aunder restrictions imposed in 2025 on think tank participation. Now in its 18th year, the gathering draws about 300 military officials, U.S. lawmakers, diplomats and scholars annually.

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Previous administrations of both parties sent senior Pentagon officials, including defense secretaries. Democratic U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, who attended the Halifax forum this past weekend, criticized the restrictions in a social media post. Rounds said Saturday that the directive was not expected to affect joint military operations or intelligence sharing.

Canada reached NATO’s previous 2% target. Its latest budget projects combined defense and security spending of 4.1% of GDP by 2027-28, including 2.6% for core defense. Canada’s parliamentary budget watchdog has questioned how the government will reach 5%. McGuinty said cooperation with Washington through the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, and work with NATO remained unchanged.

The Pentagon also criticized Ottawa’s review of its planned purchase of 88 American-made F-35 fighters, warning that a mixed fleet could worsen personnel shortages and create uncertainty for NORAD. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney ordered the review as Trump threatened Canadian sovereignty and imposed tariffs. Canada has examined Swedish-made Gripen fighters, which could bring manufacturing jobs.