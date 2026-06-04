Canada's Carney pledges action on antisemitism amid backlash over new anti-hate council members

Prime Minister Mark Carney's new council to combat antisemitism draws backlash over members critics say are hostile to Israel and Jewish concerns.

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warned this week that Jewish Canadians are being"brutally targeted," while also announcing a new anti-racism council that reportedly includes two members with troubling views on the Jewish state. Following Carney's speech on antisemitism, critics reacted with anger at the makeup of the council and questioned how a body meant to fight hate and antisemitism includes two members who are reportedly hostile to the concerns of the Jewish community.

Omar Alghabra, a former Liberal party cabinet minister and Member of Parliament, has faced criticism for publicly mourning former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat. The former leader of the PLO was described by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies as"the father of.

" In the days following the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks on Israel, he declined a request to condemn them, when asked by Alghabra has also faced scrutiny over past comments regarding Israel. In 2005, he criticized Toronto's police chief for participating in and leading a"Walk with Israel" event, according to The Jerusalem Post.

He described the event as"a show of solidarity for a foreign state currently in the midst of an unresolved conflict" and referred to Israel as"a country that is conducting a brutal and the longest contemporary military occupation in the world.

"Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a press conference after a Cabinet meeting to discuss both trade negotiations with the U.S. and the situation in the Middle East, at the National Press Theater in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on July 30, 2025. Canada's opposition leader, Pierre Poilievre, pointed to a separate encounter with him involving a terrorist organization.

"I remember Mr. Alghabra lobbying me before he was in politics to keep Hezbollah legal, so I'm not sure that he's the right guy to combat antisemitism," he told reporters. Howeer, the Jerusalem Post reported that Alghabra had described Hamas as a terrorist organization during a 2016 parliamentary debate. The other controversial member of the council, Avnish Nanda, represented efforts to keep a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Alberta in place.

Critics of the encampment argued it created a hostile atmosphere for Jewish students following Hamas' Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel. The then Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra speaks with the Toronto Star at an editorial board meeting at the Well building in Toronto.in the country in 2025, representing a 9.4% increase over 2024. On average, this represented 18.6 incidents a day and was the"highest volume" the group has recorded since it began tracking incidents.

"I'm a Canadian-born Jew serving as rabbi of the vibrant Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem community in Montreal, and I was truly shocked to learn that among the people chosen to sit on Prime Minister Carney's newest council is Omar Alghabra, who publicly mourned the death of Yasser Arafat and remained silent when asked to condemn the attacks of October 7th," Rabbi Zolly Claman of Montreal's Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem Congregation told Fox News Digital. The Talmud Torah Elementary School in Montreal was one of two schools hit with gunfire this week, according to Montreal police.

"Canadian Jews are struggling to understand how our prime minister believed this would be a constructive appointment. " When announcing the new Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion, Carney stated,"The council has a clear mission to combat racism and hate in all their forms and to guide the Government of Canada as part of our efforts to build a fairer, more just, more inclusive society," He also said that,"The crisis of antisemitism in Canada today is specific, it’s severe, and it demands a targeted response.

And that is what our government is fully committed to," Reuters reported. , B'nai Brith Canada, one of the country's leading Jewish advocacy organizations said that while it welcomed the prime minister's acknowledgment of rising antisemitism, it believes additional action is needed to address what it views as a growing crisis facing Canada's Jewish community.

"B'nai Brith Canada acknowledges the Prime Minister's solidarity with the Jewish community," Simon Wolle, the organization's chief executive officer, told Fox News Digital. "He was right to mandate that the Special Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion prioritize researching and At the same time, Wolle questioned whether the newly announced council has the authority and scope necessary to effectively address the problem.

"But we are concerned because the council does not have the power or scale to address this crisis in an appropriate and meaningful manner," he said. "It is an important aspect of the government's approach to combating antisemitism, but it is not sufficient. ", among other initiatives, because the Jewish community needs immediate action, not just words during this time of violence, hate, and threats to our right to exist and participate in Canadian society," he said.

Wolle did not offer comment on either Omar Alghabra and Avnish Nanda appointments.target of 75% of hate crimes , which is astoundingly disproportionate. Canada does not have a hate problem; it has a Jew-hatred problem. There is a very specific virus spreading rapidly across this country, and our prime minister is administering a broad catch-all antibiotic that will not help.

"Kimmel said his speech lacked concrete solutions and failed to address what she described as growing hostility toward Jewish communities. "There was nothing on the vile chants we hear on the streets, nothing about the mobs that target Jewish neighborhoods, nothing calling for police to enforce the laws that already exist," she said. "What Canada doesn't need is another special council on racism.

We need to address the real elephant in the room, the targeting of Jews using 'Zionism' as an excusable reason, led by radicalized progressives and Islamist fundamentalists. "





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