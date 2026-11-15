Canada Pledges $392.5M Over Four Years to Brazil-Led Forest Fund

Prime Minister Mark Carney announces a $392.5 million Canadian pledge to the Tropical Forests Forever Facility during meetings with President Lula da Silva in Manila, aiming to unlock billions in private investment for tropical forest conservation.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has formally committed $392.5 million in Canadian funding to the Tropical Forests Forever Facility over a four-year period. The announcement was made on Sunday during a bilateral meeting with Brazil ian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Manila. This significant financial pledge strengthens international efforts to secure long-term capital for environmental conservation.

The funding deal was declared on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit held in the Philippines. Mark Carney and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva used the strategic platform to discuss broader cooperation beyond the immediate environmental funding. The meeting in Manila set the stage for this new financial commitment to the Brazil-led forest protection initiative.

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The Tropical Forests Forever Facility was originally launched at the COP30 climate summit in Brazil last year. The ambitious initiative is working to establish a massive $125 billion global fund. This target includes securing approximately $100 billion from private-sector investors. The remaining portion is expected to come from public sources and international government contributions.

Canada stated that its contribution is designed to help the initiative meet its initial fundraising targets. This Canadian support is expected to serve as a critical foundation that encourages additional investment. The government confirmed the funding will launch full operations and attract further capital from both public and private entities. This approach expands the financial base needed to scale up tropical forest conservation efforts.

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During their discussions, Mark Carney and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also addressed strengthening bilateral ties. The leaders agreed on deeper cooperation in areas such as trade, critical minerals, energy, and defence. This funding forms part of Canada's wider pledge to provide more than C$13 billion in international climate finance by 2031. The commitment highlights a continued focus on global environmental stability and economic partnerships.

The announcement underscores growing international momentum to mobilize public and private capital. Forest protection in regions vital to global climate regulation is now a priority for major economies. By leveraging Canadian dollars to attract further investment, the Tropical Forests Forever Facility aims to create a sustainable financial model. This model addresses deforestation while supporting economic development in tropical regions.

The four-year commitment signals a shift toward more reliable, long-term financing structures. Previous climate finance pledges often lacked the duration needed for complex conservation projects. This new structure provides certainty for the agencies and communities on the ground. It ensures that funds are available throughout the critical early stages of implementation.

Developing nations in the tropics stand to benefit significantly from this expanded financial base. The facility aims to provide incentives for governments to preserve their forest resources. This approach aligns economic development with environmental stewardship. It offers an alternative to industries that drive deforestation.

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The involvement of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney adds political weight to the initiative. His direct engagement with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva demonstrates high-level diplomatic support. This alliance between two major economies may encourage other nations to follow suit. The ripple effect could accelerate the mobilization of the remaining $125 billion goal.

As the facility moves toward full operations, the focus will remain on attracting private sector capital. The Canadian contribution serves as a catalyst for larger institutional investors. This strategy leverages public funds to de-risk investments in natural capital. It represents a innovative approach to solving the global climate crisis through finance.