Canada is set to introduce a bill that will ban social media for children under 16, with the proposed legislation including provisions that allow platforms to seek exemptions if they can demonstrate they are safe for children.

Canada on the verge of banning social media for children under 16, with a bill set to be introduced in the House of Commons in the coming days.

The proposed legislation will reportedly include provisions that allow social media platforms to seek exemptions if they can demonstrate they are safe for children. The bill will also lay the groundwork for creating a new regulatory agency to enforce the under-16 ban and target different types of harmful content online. Culture Minister Marc Miller has stated that tighter regulations for online content are 'very seriously' under consideration.

However, some experts have advised against a blanket ban, suggesting that incentivizing social media platforms to change their design and focus on specific features that can expose children to harmful content may be a more effective approach. This is not the first time Canada has attempted to regulate social media for children, with a previous bill introduced in 2025 requiring platforms to devise safety plans and submit regular progress reports.

However, that bill did not make it out of Parliament. In recent years, several provinces in Canada have taken steps to ban social media and chatbots for young people, with some expressing concerns about the addictive nature of these tools and their impact on mental health.

A non-binding resolution was passed in April calling for a nationwide ban on social media for children under 16, but some young people have expressed frustration with the lack of input in the decision-making process, citing concerns about privacy and data breaches. The debate over social media regulation continues, with some experts advocating for a more nuanced approach that balances the need to protect children with the need to preserve their online freedoms





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