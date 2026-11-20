Canadian authorities offer $250,000 for Goldy Brar, ranked top on Canada's most wanted list, while the FBI seeks him for $1 million due to ties with Lawrence Bishnoi.

Canadian authorities have announced a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to the arrest of Satinderjeet Singh, widely known as Goldy Brar. The Bolo Program, a Canadian public safety initiative dedicated to locating wanted fugitives alongside law enforcement, officially ranked Singh at the top of its new list of Canada's 25 most wanted individuals. This announcement was made public via a press release issued on Thursday.

Legal Status and Dual Rewards

Singh is currently wanted in connection with the 2023 killing of 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh Gill in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Simultaneously, U.S. authorities have separately accused him of helping to lead the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group. To facilitate his capture, the FBI has offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to his arrest. The Canadian reward is available to anyone who provides information leading to Singh's arrest in either Canada or the United States, reflecting the transnational nature of the investigation.

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Law Enforcement Stance on Violence

Winnipeg Police Service Deputy Chief Cam Mackid emphasized the commitment of Canadian law enforcement to combating organized violence in a statement included in the press release. He stated that he believes he speaks on behalf of Canadian Law Enforcement regarding the aggressive defense of cities and the country against such violence. Mackid declared that authorities do not accept this type of criminal activity and will be relentless when pursuing these specific types of investigations. This strong public stance underscores the priority given to resolving the case involving Sukhdool Singh Gill.

FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives Listing

Singh was added to the FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on September 28 due to his alleged role within the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group. U.S. authorities have linked this group to targeted assassinations, extortion, and drug trafficking activities across both the U.S. and Canada. At the time of his listing, the FBI Los Angeles Field Office Assistant Director in Charge, Patrick Grandy, highlighted the danger Singh poses. Grandy noted that the attention brought by the list and the widespread publicity on every FBI-affiliated website and social media platform are critical to apprehending him.

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Operation Hard Ball and Cross-Border Cooperation

Before being added to the FBI list, U.S. federal authorities spent years investigating transnational organized-crime groups involved in killings and drug trafficking through an effort dubbed Operation Hard Ball. The investigation culminated in July with three indictments charging 37 people and a coordinated law enforcement operation that resulted in 24 arrests across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Prosecutors allege that Singh and Lawrence Bishnoi ordered the June 2023 killing of a prominent political and religious figure outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia. This case highlights extensive cross-border cooperation, with the FBI and RCMP investigating alongside multiple international agencies.

Current Status of the Most Wanted List

In addition to Singh, the nine other people on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list include various high-priority targets. The inclusion of Singh underscores the severity of his alleged crimes and the extensive resources dedicated to his capture. The involvement of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in a parallel investigation into South Asian organized crime further demonstrates the depth of the international effort. Authorities on both sides of the border continue to work together to dismantle the networks responsible for these violent acts.

Reporting Mechanisms for the Public

Anyone with information about Singh is urged to reach out to law enforcement officials in Canada or the U.S. immediately. In Canada, a dedicated tip line has been created at (431) 334-9160 for public assistance. The FBI encourages anyone with relevant information to contact the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-225-5324. These communication channels remain open to facilitate the arrest of one of the most sought-after fugitives in North American criminal history.