After another huge injury blow, all eyes are on Alphonso Davies’s battle to return in time.

TORONTO — The Canadian men’s national team’s World Cup injury nightmare has gone from bad to worse, with star center back Moïse Bombito reportedly set to be removed from the roster.

The 25-year-old defender suffered a broken leg in October while playing with OGC Nice, after he collided with USMNT striker Folarin Balogun. Bombito’s recovery had progressed slowly and, according to, it has now been determined that he is not on track to be a productive piece of Canada’s World Cup squad. Last week, he opened the World Cup camp stating that he would “100%” be ready for the June 12 opening match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto.

However, he struggled for 30 minutes in the first friendly, a 2–0 win against Uzbekistan, and was removed at the half-hour mark after feeling pain in his previously injured leg. He did not play in the second friendly, a 1–1 draw with Ireland on Friday, but did play 30 minutes in a 3–0 win over USL League 2 champions,After the collision in October, Bombito underwent significant surgery to place a metal rod in his leg.

He came into Canada’s March camp as a training player, and manager Jesse Marsch’s staff were underwhelmed with his recovery at the time. Before his injury, Bombito was one of Canada’s most important players. At the 2024 Copa América, he played a vital role in a run to the semifinals, before losing to eventual champions Argentina. Soon after, he established himself as one of the most athletic defenders in Ligue 1.

“We’re being patient with Moïse, we’re kind of going step-by-step,” Marsch told reporters in Montréal on Thursday ahead of the Ireland match. “He had a bit of a reaction after the game against Uzbekistan. He’s a guy that we’re giving every opportunity to rebound from this and show that he can be ready to play. ”Alphonso Davies worked with a trainer through the week in Montréal and has not ruled out playing in Canada’s opening match.

| IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire Marsch barely mentioned injuries after the draw against Ireland. Now, he looks towards an opener without Canada’s two best players in Bombito and potentially Bayern Munich superstar Alphonso Davies, who has The star Bundesliga left back jogged and did light change-of-direction drills with a trainer throughout the week in Montréal, while also incorporating some light dribbling and passing, as he continues to recover from a hamstring strain sustained in the UEFA Champions League semifinal.

Other injury-limited players included wingers Ali Ahmed and Jacob Shaffelburg, who took part in a return-to-play program and modified training sessions throughout the week, and center back Alfie Jones, who played 20 minutes against Uzbekistan as he carefully returns from an ankle injury suffered in February. We spotted CanMNT 🇨🇦 captain Alphonso Davies training alone on the pitch, putting in the work to get ready for the World Cup 💪final a day before he was set to join the team and has yet to be officially replaced in the squad.

Still, Canada largely impressed against Ireland and Marsch barely mentioned injuries afterwards—a previously defining topic that will hit a fever pitch as the World Cup week begins in Toronto.

“We have depth all over the pitch,” he said, with his primary starting group getting a full half before substitutions. “We keep moving things forward from a fitness perspective. “I think this is a starting group that we can count on, and then we’ll just have to think about for each match and each match-up, which players are best to start and which are best to come off the bench.

”Jayden Nelson stands a strong chance of being named to Canada’s World Cup roster ahead of the June 11 deadline. | Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images Since taking over Canada in 2024, Marsch has focused on expanding the player pool’s depth and will now have to dip into it, with final roster adjustments due before 2:59 p.m. ET on June 11.and had continued the camp with non-rostered players, including winger Jayden Nelson, versatile center back Ralph Priso, and left back Zorhan Bassong.

Their inclusions were meant to manage minutes, and now Priso and Nelson seem likely to be bound for the roster. Nelson provided a spark for Canada off the bench against Uzbekistan with a goal, while Priso, who only began playing center back eight months ago with Vancouver Whitecaps, impressed in an unfamiliar left back position.

Other options not in camp for the center back role could include Portland Timbers defender Kamal Miller, a key player on the 2022 World Cup squad who has since fallen down the pecking order, or 21-year-old Jamie Knight-Lebel of Swindon Town, who was in the expanded camp to start World Cup preparations. Luc De Fougerolles will likely start alongside Derek Cornelius at center back against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

| Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images Canada’s starting center back will likely be Luc De Fougerolles, after the 20-year-old impressed in both friendlies. Having made his Canada debut as a teenager in Fulham’s academy, he heads into his first World Cup after his first year of professional soccer on loan at FCV Dender in the Belgian first division.

While he is not as fast as Bombito, his intelligence in reading plays, along with his comfort level on the ball and under pressure, make him a suitable starter. He is now fit as well, after playing 90 minutes against Ireland in what was his first full match since March 1, having recovered from a groin injury.

“Luc with the ball was outstanding and helped set up a lot of our initial movements to get us into the attack,” Marsch told reporters. “I thought he was really good on what we call ‘rest defense’ and defending some difficult moments, standing players up, not giving away fouls. ” On whether he’s ready for the World Cup starting pressure at 20, De Fougerolles added: “I’m definitely ready. The whole team is ready.

”Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.





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