Canada Faces Court Challenge Over Asylum Return Pact With US

Legal experts argue the Safe Third Country Agreement violates Canadian Charter rights by returning refugees to the US under President Donald Trump. Learn about the rally and court case details.

Legal organizations including Amnesty International Canada, the Canadian Council for Refugees, and the Canadian Council of Churches are currently challenging a long-standing border agreement in Federal Court in Toronto. The lawsuit argues that the Canadian government is violating the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms by returning asylum seekers to the United States, where they face significant risks under the administration of President Donald Trump.

Rally Demands End To Asylum Rollbacks

Supporters gathered in Montreal, Quebec, and Toronto on November 9, 2026, to protest the current border policies and demand that the government halt the practice of sending refugees back across the border. Protesters in Montreal held signs stating "Canada must protect, not send back" and "Stop rollbacks on the right to asylum." Lauren Lallemand, co-executive director of the Canadian Council for Refugees, addressed the crowd, emphasizing that if Canadian citizens feel unsafe traveling to the United States, refugees certainly lack safety there. She stated that the US asylum system is failing those who flee in search of protection.

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Understanding The Safe Third Country Agreement

The Safe Third Country Agreement, which entered into force in 2004, operates on the premise that both Canada and the United States provide robust refugee protection systems. Under this pact, individuals seeking asylum must apply in the first country they arrive in, preventing them from crossing into the other nation to claim protection. Prior to recent changes, people could bypass this rule by entering Canada irregularly between official ports of entry, such as through rural roads or fields. This loophole allowed tens of thousands of individuals to make dangerous crossings into Canada to request protection as immigration enforcement tightened in the United States during the first term of President Donald Trump.

In 2023, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden moved to close this loophole by extending the Safe Third Country Agreement to the entire 5,525-mile border. The updated agreement now mandates that asylum seekers be turned away unless they meet specific exemptions, such as being an unaccompanied minor or having immediate family members already residing in Canada. This expansion effectively eliminates the ability of most irregular entrants to seek refuge in Canada if they have already transited through the United States.

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Constitutional Rights And Legal Arguments

The current lawsuit in Federal Court contends that the agreement violates Section 15 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which guarantees equality rights. Complainants argue that the pact disproportionately harms racialized asylum seekers, women fleeing gender-based violence, children, and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Julia Sande, a lawyer at Amnesty International Canada, explained that Section 15 applies to everyone physically present in the country, including refugee claimants. She asserted that Canada cannot deport individuals to face torture or persecution, noting that forcing people back into harm is a violation of their Charter rights regardless of which foreign government inflicts the injury.

Sande highlighted that conditions for asylum seekers in the United States have deteriorated dramatically under President Donald Trump, pointing to the expansion of immigration detention as a primary example. She expressed horror at the unfolding situation, noting that even Canadian citizens are afraid to travel to the United States due to the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Sande questioned how any government official could justify handing a child over to detention facilities before sending them back to a country where they previously fled gang violence.

Government Defense And Future Implications

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada defended the agreement by stating it is designed to keep the border safe and well-managed. The ministry argued that the pact helps avoid sudden spikes in asylum claims that could overwhelm border crossings, housing, and processing systems. Officials maintain that this structure allows Canada to keep the border orderly while continuing to offer protection to those who truly need it. However, the ministry also acknowledged that only countries respecting human rights and offering high degrees of protection may be designated as safe third countries.

The outcome of this Federal Court case could fundamentally alter how Canada handles asylum claims at the border with the United States. If the court rules in favor of the complainants, the government may be forced to revise its enforcement of the Safe Third Country Agreement or face constitutional violations. For now, the legal challenge serves as a focal point for ongoing debates about refugee rights, border security, and Canada's international obligations.