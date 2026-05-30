Canada Exported $14.7 Million in Military Goods to Israel in 2025 Despite Policy Pause

A government report reveals Canada exported nearly $14.7 million worth of military goods and technology to Israel in 2025, even though it stopped approving new arms export permits in 2024 that could be used in Gaza. The exports were made under previously issued permits that were utilized during the reporting period. Total Canadian military exports to non-US destinations reached about $2.05 billion, with Israel among the recipients. Global Affairs Canada maintains that no new permits have been approved since January 8, 2024, and a limited number of existing permits were suspended.

Government report shows that utilised permits enabled military exports to Israel in 2025 despite limits on new approvals since 2024. An Israel i soldier occupies a military position overlooking the so-called yellow line in central Gaza, Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

/ AP Canada exported nearly $14.7 million worth of military goods and technology to Israel in 2025 despite maintaining a policy of not approving new arms export permits that could be used in Tel Aviv’s genocidal war in Gaza, according to a government report released on Friday. The figures were published in the 2025 Annual Report on Strategic Goods and Technologies by Global Affairs Canada, which provided details on Canadian military exports and export permit activity.

It said Canada exported military goods and technology valued at $14,671,705 to Israel during the 2025 calendar year. Israel ranked among the destinations receiving Canadian-controlled military exports, which totalled approximately $2.05 billion to non-US destinations worldwide. Utilised permits include authorisations issued either in 2025 or in previous years that were used for exports during the reporting period.

"Since January 8, 2024, the Government of Canada has not approved any new arms export permits to Israel that could be used in the conflict in Gaza, and this remains the approach," it said. The report claimed the information on exports to Israel is consistent with documents previously provided to the House of Commons Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development.

It argued that Global Affairs Canada's approach has been to refrain from issuing permits and to suspend a limited number of export permits for military items destined for Israel that could be used in Gaza. Noting that a judicial review filed in 2024 seeks to challenge military export and brokering permits destined for Israel issued after October 9, 2023, the report also stated that a separate court action alleges that Canada violated domestic and international legal obligations by authorising arms exports to Israel.

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