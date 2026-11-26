Canadian buyers lead foreign demand for U.S. housing with 35.9 percent share, while European interest drops to 24.5 percent amid geopolitical and tariff uncertainties in the third quarter.

Foreign buyers retreated from the United States housing market in the third quarter, with international shoppers accounting for just 1.3 percent of online listing traffic between July and September, according to data from Realtor.com. This figure represents a decline from 1.5 percent a year ago and aligns closely with the 1.2 percent share recorded in the third quarter of 2019, prior to the pandemic-era homebuying frenzy that drove prices to historic highs. The retreat of global capital signals a cooling in cross-border real estate appetite, driven by macroeconomic headwinds and shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Geopolitics and Tariffs Drive Buyer Caution

Jiayi Xu, a senior economist at Realtor.com, attributed the drop in foreign interest to a convergence of challenges, including geopolitical uncertainty, persistent inflation, and the unpredictability surrounding the Trump administration's tariff policies. These factors have created a cautious environment for international investors who are closely monitoring policy shifts that could impact property values and transaction costs. The economic landscape has become increasingly complex, with trade tensions influencing how foreign entities view American assets.

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Canada Reasserts Market Dominance Over Europe

Despite broader global declines, Canada has solidified its position as the primary source of foreign demand for U.S. homes. Canadian shoppers represented 35.9 percent of international traffic in the third quarter, an increase from 32.3 percent a year earlier. This demand level is nearly identical to the 36.1 percent recorded in 2023 and the 36.9 percent seen in 2024, indicating a strong and stable interest from the northern neighbor. In contrast, European shoppers supplied only 24.5 percent of international traffic, marking the lowest share for any third quarter since 2019. This divergence highlights a shift in the geographic composition of foreign capital flowing into the American real estate sector.

Tariff Policies Impact Regional Trading Partners

The dominant position of Canada comes even as relations with the United States have faced strain following President Donald Trump's return to the White House. Trump's previous comments suggesting Canada become the 51st state and his imposition of tariffs on the neighboring country initially sparked a drop in cross-border interest. However, Canada was notably spared in the latest round of tariffs proposed this week, which target 14 major trading partners. China faces the highest potential tariff rate of up to 40 percent if negotiations fail, followed by Vietnam at up to 35 percent. Other nations face rates of either 20 percent or 25 percent, further isolating Canada as a stable destination for investment amidst broader trade friction.

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Florida and Texas Lead Buyer Interest Hotspots

Geographic preferences among foreign buyers continue to concentrate in specific Sun Belt and border regions. Florida remains the top destination for Canadian snowbirds, capturing nearly 29 percent of search traffic from the country. Texas emerged as the second-most popular destination, narrowly surpassing California by drawing 8.8 percent of traffic compared to the Golden State's 8.6 percent. Together, these three states accounted for 43.1 percent of all international traffic. For Canadian buyers specifically, Montana saw a meaningful increase in searches, rising from 1.3 percent in 2019 to 2 percent in the third quarter of this year, likely due to its proximity to the border and appeal to seasonal residents.

Metro Areas See Sharp Shifts in Demand

At the metropolitan level, the most popular destinations for Canadian shoppers included Cape Coral, Florida, which attracted 65.9 percent of interest from this demographic, followed closely by Naples, Florida, at 65.4 percent. Phoenix, Arizona, and North Port, Florida, also ranked highly with 62.6 percent and 61.4 percent respectively. Interest in Cape Coral grew the most, increasing by 8.9 percentage points, while Riverside, California, saw a 6.4-point rise. Conversely, Canadian interest declined in established markets such as Chicago, Las Vegas, New York, and San Francisco. Meanwhile, European buyers focused heavily on New York, which attracted 8.1 percent of their traffic, up from 6 percent in 2019, demonstrating a persistent preference for major urban centers among European investors.