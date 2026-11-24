Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty asserts national independence after Pentagon criticism of NATO spending plans, outlining a roadmap to reach 5 percent of GDP by 2035.

Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty issued a firm declaration of national independence on Tuesday, explicitly stating that Canada answers to no one in Washington. This assertion of sovereignty came just one day after the Pentagon publicly accused the Canadian government of failing to take sufficient action to defend North America against emerging security threats.

Pentagon Criticizes Canada Defense Plans

The United States Department of Defense released a blunt fact sheet on Monday, arguing that Ottawa lacks a credible strategy to meet NATO spending targets. The Pentagon accused Canadian leadership of relying on American taxpayers to cover defense costs for decades, creating an unfair burden on the United States. The review highlighted concerns about the pace of Canadian military modernization and long-term budget commitments.

Also read Pentagon Rebukes Canada Over Defense Spending and F-35 Plans

Canada NATO Spending Timeline

McGuinty insisted that Canada remains firmly on track to spend 5 percent of its gross domestic product on defense and related security investments by 2035. He emphasized that NATO allies had agreed to review this specific spending pledge in 2029 to assess progress. Current plans aim to bring spending to 4 percent of GDP by 2030, a significant increase from 1.25 percent of GDP recorded fourteen months ago.

NORAD and F-35 Fleet Review

Prime Minister Mark Carney ordered a review of the planned purchase of 88 American-made F-35 fighters following threats to Canadian sovereignty and new tariffs. The Pentagon warned that a mixed fleet could worsen personnel shortages and create uncertainty for the North American Aerospace Defense Command. Canadian officials are currently examining Swedish-made Gripen fighters, which could bring additional manufacturing jobs to domestic industries.

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Defense Secretary Hegseth Directives

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is reportedly laser-focused on modernizing Canada's military capabilities through new operational directives. Republican U.S. Senator Mike Rounds stated that a recent classified directive restricts officials from participating in certain Canadian think tank events and social engagements. Rounds clarified that these restrictions are not expected to affect joint military operations or intelligence sharing between the two nations.

Political and Economic Impact

The diplomatic friction follows a strained period marked by U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war and political rhetoric regarding Canadian sovereignty. McGuinty noted that cooperation through NORAD and work with NATO remains unchanged despite the public criticism. Canada previously reached the NATO 2 percent target, but parliamentary watchdogs continue to question how the government will achieve the ambitious 5 percent goal by 2035.