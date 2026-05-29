Canada blanks Team USA to advance to semis at hockey worlds

Macklin Celebrini scored as Canada beat the United States 4-0 in a rematch of the Olympic final to reach the semis at the ice hockey world championship.

FRIBOURG, Switzerland — Macklin Celebrini scored again, Sidney Crosby netted his first and Jet Greaves stopped 34 shots as Canada beat the United States 4-0 in a rematch of the Olympic final to advance to the semifinals at the ice hockey world championship on Thursday.

In the latest edition of their fierce rivalry, Canada’s victory ended the Americans’ quest to retain the trophy that they had won for the first time since 1933. Thursday’s quarterfinal came three months after the Milan Cortina Olympics gold-medal game, which the Americans won 2-1 in overtime. Macklin Celebrini celebrates with Sidney Crosby during Canada’s 4-0 win over the United States in the hockey worlds in Fribourg, Switzerland.

Celebrini scored his sixth goal at the worlds, Crosby got his first, and Dylan Holloway and Connor Brown also scored. Mark Scheifele had two assists, and Greaves turned away every shot he faced.

“He is calm and tonight came up with the big save when we needed it,” forward John Tavares said of Greaves. “He was the best player on the ice tonight, for sure. ” The 19-year-old Celebrini broke the deadlock with 1:29 remaining in the opening period on a power play with a shot from the slot to beat U.S. goalie Devin Cooley.

Earlier, Canada wasted a five-minute major penalty for Ryan Lindgren’s illegal check to the head of defenseman Evan Bouchard and game misconduct. Holloway doubled the advantage midway through the middle period on a rebound off his own shot from the right circle. The Americans pulled Cooley with 2:22 left in the third before Brown and Crosby finished the scoring with a couple of empty-net goals.

Matthew Tkachuk reacts dejectedly after the United States’ loss to Canada in the quarterfinals of the hockey worlds. In their most-recent matchup at the worlds, Canada won 4-2 in the semifinals in 2021 and went on to capture gold. The U.S. took bronze. Matthew Tkachuk lost a chance to become the first American in hockey’s Triple Gold Club.

He won the Stanley Cup back-to-back with the Florida Panthers and claimed the Olympic gold in Milan.

“In the third period we played really, really good and their goalie made some incredible saves,” Tkachuk said. “They ultimately were better for most of the game and so deserved to win. ” Led by the teenage captain Celebrini, Canada is powered by an NHL-laden roster with established forwards such as Tavares and Ryan O’Reilly. The Canadians cruised through the preliminary stage with seven wins and topped their group.

Macklin Celebrini scores on Devin Cooley during Canada’s win over the United States in the quarterfinals of the hockey worlds. The Americans had a much younger, less-experienced team and only made the last eight by beating Austria 4-1 in the final group-stage game. In Zurich, Finland beat Czechia 4-1 in a game between the 2022 and 2024 champions, respectively, to set up a semifinal against Canada.

Finland was 2-0 up after the opening period on goals from Sakari Manninen and Anton Lundell. In the second, Konsta Helenius made it 3-0 before Filip Hronek scored for the Czechs on a two-man advantage. Lenni Hameenaho closed out the scoring in the third. Also in Zurich, Switzerland came from a goal down to knock out Sweden 3-1 at a packed Swiss Life Arena with tennis great Roger Federer in attendance.

Roman Josi started the rally with a goal and assisted on the other two — from Denis Malgin and Calvin Thurkauf. The Swiss will next face Norway, which dispatched Latvia 2-0 to make the last four for the first time. Macklin Celebrini celebrates with Sidney Crosby during Canada's 4-0 win over the United States in the hockey worlds in Fribourg, Switzerland. Matthew Tkachuk reacts dejectedly after the United States' loss to Canada in the quarterfinals of the hockey worlds.

Macklin Celebrini scores on Devin Cooley during Canada's win over the United States in the quarterfinals of the hockey worlds.





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