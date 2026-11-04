Canada Blocks Russia From World Juniors Despite CAS Lifting Ban

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Hockey Canada said Tuesday that Russian and Belarusian athletes cannot compete under their national symbols at the World Juniors in Alberta, defying a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling. Sponsors and European hockey nations are threatening boycotts as the dispute escalates.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Hockey Canada both said Tuesday that Russia n athletes will not be allowed to compete for their country at next month's World Juniors in Alberta.

The decision defies a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling last week that lifted the original ban on Russian teams. Russian teams can now compete in upcoming men's and women's world championships after CAS overturned the International Ice Hockey Federation's decisions to exclude them. The World Juniors is the first tournament affected by that ruling, but Canadian authorities have doubled down on their stance. Carney made the position clear during a press conference.

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Carney: No Russian Athletes Allowed in Canada

While Russia and Belarus are supporting this illegal and unjustified horrific war in Ukraine, as long as that is going on, there will be none of those athletes competing for their countries in Canada, he said. So, if you are asking specifically about the World Juniors, the Russians will not be there. Hockey Canada thanked the Government of Canada for what it called a strong position.

In a statement, Hockey Canada said Canada intends to prevent Russian and Belarusian officials and athletes from participating under their national symbols in international sporting events taking place on Canadian soil. Hockey Canada added that it will meet with its Board of Directors this week to discuss next steps given the government's clear position. Several European hockey nations have signed up for a boycott of games against Russia as long as the war in Ukraine continues.

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Sweden, Finland, the Czech Republic, Norway, Latvia and Denmark all came out with statements supporting that stance. Finland announced Monday it was rallying other nations to refuse to play Russia. That move triggered a strong response from a major sponsor. STRAUSS, a workwear company that is a top sponsor of the world championships next year, threatened to walk away.

Sponsor Threatens Exit Over Russian Participation

We have been a partner of the Ice Hockey World Championship for many years and value our collaboration with the IIHF, the company said Tuesday. Should Russia's national team participate in the 2027 World Championship in Germany as a result of the CAS ruling, we will forgo all logo exposure associated with the tournament. We are also considering withdrawing as a sponsor.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport issued a brief statement citing a lack of sufficient evidence to support the IIHF's security concerns. The IIHF said after the ban was lifted that it disagreed with the decision. Russia did not compete in Olympic hockey earlier this year, the first since 2014 that had NHL players, nor was it included in the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off.

Russia's sports minister, Mikhail Degtyarev, told state television channel Vesti that discrimination in hockey has been brought to an end, and added that this place rightfully belongs to us. Ukraine's ice hockey federation responded with deep outrage at the decision, taken amid a full-scale war. The threats that were the reason for suspending Russian teams in 2022 have not disappeared, the federation said on its website.

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On the contrary, they have only intensified. We believe that the safety of participants and the integrity of international sport cannot be considered separately from the realities of the war that Russia continues to wage against Ukraine.