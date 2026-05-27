Canada and Germany make liquefied natural gas deal as Carney looks to diversify from US

A person familiar with the matter says Canada has reached a deal to export liquefied natural gas to Germany from a planned Pacific Coast terminal.

Federal court blocks Alabama plan for new congressional districts that could help RepublicansSupreme Court sides with Trump in dispute over immigration judges' speech restrictionsNaomi Osaka’s sequined gold dress at the French Open reminds her of the Eiffel Tower at nightAs US stock market hits new highs, 2 of 3 Americans are cutting back on spending, survey showsNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik SinnerReleasing cool water protects fish in the Grand Canyon. That comes at cost to hydropowerBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itHMSA’s Latest Move Could Worsen Doctor ShortageOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageMuslim pilgrims converge on Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia as the Hajj reaches its peakLo que sabemos y no sabemos del acuerdo incipiente para poner fin a la guerra de Irán

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik SinnerReleasing cool water protects fish in the Grand Canyon. That comes at cost to hydropowerBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itHMSA’s Latest Move Could Worsen Doctor ShortageOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageMuslim pilgrims converge on Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia as the Hajj reaches its peakLo que sabemos y no sabemos del acuerdo incipiente para poner fin a la guerra de Irán





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