Canada and China have agreed to cut tariffs and strengthen trade ties ahead of Trump’s summit with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Xi Jinping have slashed tariffs after high-level talks in China. Carney reached the agreement with the Chinese President in Shenzhen on Tuesday, ahead of an expected summit involving Xi, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The deal covers approximately C$400 million in Canadian exports while extending exemptions on Chinese metals until the end of 2028. Carney said following the meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting : "We have unlocked billions in new export orders for Canadian farmers, ranchers, and fish harvesters.

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"Canada is building our strength at home and diversifying our relationships abroad so that we have the freedom to live our lives as we choose. " The agreement builds on a thaw in relations between the countries that began earlier this year. Beijing has faced allegations of interference in Canadian elections, while the detention of Canadian citizens and concerns over human rights have previously strained relations.

Under the agreement, Beijing will suspend additional tariffs from January 1, 2027, until December 31, 2028, covering C$116 million in Canadian frozen pork exports and C$285 million in fish and seafood. The latter includes C$96 million in Greenland halibut, C$87.5 million in shrimp and prawns, C$61.4 million in mollusks such as geoduck clams, and C$39.4 million in sea cucumbers. In return, Canada will extend existing tariff relief for certain Chinese steel and aluminum products for another two years.

Ottawa is also expanding exemptions to 32 additional categories, comprising 23 steel and nine aluminum items, where Canadian supplies are insufficient or unavailable. As previously reported by Newsweek, China has already extended tariff relief on Canadian canola meal, peas, lobster, and crab until the end of 2028. Ottawa says more than 90 percent of Canadian trade previously affected by bilateral tariff measures has regained market access, representing nearly C$7.5 billion in trade.

Carney told Xi that the stabilization of trade between the countries showed how they could work together "pragmatically, to solve problems.

" "As we look to the future, we have the opportunity to advance in areas of mutual interest, building decades of engagement between our peoples and guided by our national interests and values," he added. Xi welcomed the rapprochement, describing improving relations as "the right choice" for both countries.

"The important takeaway from the recent course of China-Canada relations is that we must demonstrate mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit and seek commonality despite differences," the Chinese president said, according to an English translation published by China's Foreign Ministry. The two leaders also agreed to deepen commercial cooperation beyond tariffs. Canada will send a major trade mission to China in 2027 and launch a Canada-China Year of e-Commerce to help smaller Canadian businesses sell through Chinese online platforms.

Air Canada will begin direct flights between Vancouver and Guangzhou in May 2027, while Chinese airlines are expected to expand services. The governments also discussed closer cooperation on oil and gas, renewable energy, nuclear power, financial services and customs enforcement against narcotics trafficking. The agreement follows an earlier deal under which Canada reduced its tariff on a limited number of Chinese electric vehicles from 100 percent to 6.1 percent.

The arrangement initially allows 49,000 vehicles annually, with the quota scheduled to increase over five years. Carney has set a target of increasing Canadian exports to China by 50 percent by 2030 and said during Tuesday's meeting that the country was "well ahead of our schedule.

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" Trump, Xi and Putin Summit The diplomatic shift comes as Xi seeks closer relationships with countries unsettled by Trump's trade policies, but he is set to meet the U.S. president for talks in China later this week. Xi will hold a trilateral summit with Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in what some analysts have dubbed "Yalta 2.0” after the 1945 summit between former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

Xi will also meet Trump separately. Officials from across the world, including from Canada, will be closely watching the summit for possible progress toward resolving the war in Ukraine, although the extent to which the conflict will feature in the talks remains unclear. US-Canada Tariffs Could Remain In Place Meanwhile, Carney warned that Canada could pursue partnerships with Chinese, European or Japanese carmakers if Trump refused to agree to a trade deal protecting Canadian automotive jobs.

"We have the best auto workers in the world, and we want them fully deployed, full opportunity, in an integrated North American market," he told reporters in Cambodia. "That market has become less integrated because of U.S. trade actions. " The Canadian prime minister insisted that Chinese investment was not intended as leverage against Washington, but said Canada would pursue alternatives if its factories and workers were left underused. "It's not leverage.

But action, reaction," Carney said. Meanwhile, former U.S. ambassador to Canada David Cohen has warned that Trump's tariffs could remain in place even if Washington and Ottawa reach a trade agreement, despite growing optimism that a deal could be struck within months. Cohen, who served under Joe Biden, told Canadian lawmakers on Monday that the two countries had come close to an agreement before negotiations collapsed in August.

He backed Carney's decision to walk away from the talks at the time, arguing that Canada had been subjected to unfair pressure from Washington.

"I think Canada has conducted itself extraordinarily well under a very intense and, I think, unfair set of pressures that have been created by U.S. trade policy by the current administration," Cohen told the Canadian House of Commons Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development. "I think Prime Minister Carney has played the hand that Canada has extraordinarily well.

" The former ambassador suggested an agreement could be reached before the end of the year or in January, although it could still leave some American tariffs in place. The former ambassador said the relationship between the neighboring countries had suffered considerable damage but insisted it could eventually recover.

"I am saddened by where the relationship stands today but I really do remain optimistic about its future," Cohen said. "The ties between our countries run deep and I believe we have the foundation to rebuild trust, strengthen our partnership and move forward together.

" No Resistance from Trump's Advisers Meanwhile, former Canadian ambassador to Washington David MacNaughton, who represented Canada during Trump's first presidency, said the president no longer faced the same resistance from advisers that he had during his first term. "The fact of the matter is had advisers who were sane and were trying to build a relationship that was good for both sides," MacNaughton told Canadian lawmakers.

He argued that the current administration was dominated by officials willing to agree with the president, leaving Canada with fewer opportunities to influence decisions made in the White House. MacNaughton nevertheless urged Ottawa to continue pursuing an agreement with Washington while reducing its reliance on American trade.

"Let's diversify our trade but also let's find a way to get some kind of a long-term agreement with the United States back in place," he said. "And thirdly, let us work on becoming more productive as a country because this does give us a chance. " In the latest remarks from Washington on the prospect of a deal, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC: "I am optimistic that we can get trade deals with Canada and Mexico.

" However, he offered no details about the negotiations or when agreements might be reached. Contact Newsweek editors for this story: Robert Greenall and Ben KellyCarney reached the agreement with the Chinese President in Shenzhen on Tuesday, ahead of an expected summit involving Xi, President The deal covers approximately C$400 million in Canadian exports while extending exemptions on Chinese metals until the end of 2028.

Carney said following the meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting :"We have unlocked billions in new export orders for Canadian farmers, ranchers, and fish harvesters.

"Canada is building our strength at home and diversifying our relationships abroad so that we have the freedom to live our lives as we choose. " The agreement builds on a thaw in relations between the countries that began earlier this year. Beijing has faced allegations of interference in Canadian elections, while the detention of Canadian citizens and concerns over human rights have previously strained relations.

Under the agreement, Beijing will suspend additional tariffs from January 1, 2027, until December 31, 2028, covering C$116 million in Canadian frozen pork exports and C$285 million in fish and seafood. The latter includes C$96 million in Greenland halibut, C$87.5 million in shrimp and prawns, C$61.4 million in mollusks such as geoduck clams, and C$39.4 million in sea cucumbers.

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Ottawa is also expanding exemptions to 32 additional categories, comprising 23 steel and nine aluminum items, where Canadian supplies are insufficient or unavailable. Carney told Xi that the stabilization of trade between the countries showed how they could work together"pragmatically, to solve problems.

" "As we look to the future, we have the opportunity to advance in areas of mutual interest, building decades of engagement between our peoples and guided by our national interests and values," he added. Xi welcomed the rapprochement, describing improving relations as"the right choice" for both countries.

"The important takeaway from the recent course of China-Canada relations is that we must demonstrate mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit and seek commonality despite differences," the Chinese president said, according to an English translation published by China's Foreign Ministry. The two leaders also agreed to deepen commercial cooperation beyond tariffs. Canada will send a major trade mission to China in 2027 and launch a Canada-China Year of e-Commerce to help smaller Canadian businesses sell through Chinese online platforms.

Air Canada will begin direct flights between Vancouver and Guangzhou in May 2027, while Chinese airlines are expected to expand services. The governments also discussed closer cooperation on oil and gas, renewable energy, nuclear power, financial services and customs enforcement against narcotics trafficking. The agreement follows an earlier deal under which Canada reduced its tariff on a limited number of Chinese electric vehicles from 100 percent to 6.1 percent.

The arrangement initially allows 49,000 vehicles annually, with the quota scheduled to increase over five years. Carney has set a target of increasing Canadian exports to China by 50 percent by 2030 and said during Tuesday's meeting that the country was"well ahead of our schedule.

"The diplomatic shift comes as Xi seeks closer relationships with countries unsettled by Trump's trade policies, but he is set to meet the U.S. president for talks in China later this week. Xi will hold a trilateral summit with Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in what some analysts have dubbed"Yalta 2.0” after the 1945 summit between former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Soviet leader Josef Stalin. Xi will also meet Trump separately.

Officials from across the world, including from Canada, will be closely watching the summit for possible progress toward resolving the war in Ukraine, although the extent to which the conflict will feature in the talks remains unclear. Meanwhile, Carney warned that Canada could pursue partnerships with Chinese, European or Japanese carmakers if Trump refused to agree to a trade deal protecting Canadian automotive jobs.

"We have the best auto workers in the world, and we want them fully deployed, full opportunity, in an integrated North American market," he told reporters in Cambodia. "That market has become less integrated because of U.S. trade actions. " The Canadian prime minister insisted that Chinese investment was not intended as leverage against Washington, but said Canada would pursue alternatives if its factories and workers were left underused. "It's not leverage.

But action, reaction," Carney said. Meanwhile, former U.S. ambassador to Canada David Cohen has warned that Trump's tariffs could remain in place even if Washington and Ottawa reach a trade agreement, despite growing optimism that a deal could be struck within months. Cohen, who served under Joe Biden, told Canadian lawmakers on Monday that the two countries had come close to an agreement before negotiations collapsed in August.

He backed Carney's decision to walk away from the talks at the time, arguing that Canada had been subjected to unfair pressure from Washington.

"I think Canada has conducted itself extraordinarily well under a very intense and, I think, unfair set of pressures that have been created by U.S. trade policy by the current administration," Cohen told the Canadian House of Commons Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development. The former ambassador suggested an agreement could be reached before the end of the year or in January, although it could still leave some American tariffs in place.

The former ambassador said the relationship between the neighboring countries had suffered considerable damage but insisted it could eventually recover.

"I am saddened by where the relationship stands today but I really do remain optimistic about its future," Cohen said. "The ties between our countries run deep and I believe we have the foundation to rebuild trust, strengthen our partnership and move forward together.

"Meanwhile, former Canadian ambassador to Washington David MacNaughton, who represented Canada during Trump's first presidency, said the president no longer faced the same resistance from advisers that he had during his first term. "The fact of the matter is had advisers who were sane and were trying to build a relationship that was good for both sides," MacNaughton told Canadian lawmakers.

He argued that the current administration was dominated by officials willing to agree with the president, leaving Canada with fewer opportunities to influence decisions made in the White House. MacNaughton nevertheless urged Ottawa to continue pursuing an agreement with Washington while reducing its reliance on American trade.

"Let's diversify our trade but also let's find a way to get some kind of a long-term agreement with the United States back in place," he said. "And thirdly, let us work on becoming more productive as a country because this does give us a chance. " In the latest remarks from Washington on the prospect of a deal, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC:"I am optimistic that we can get trade deals with Canada and Mexico. "