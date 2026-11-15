Canada Advances Trade Deals With ASEAN and Philippines Amid US Negotiations

Prime Minister Mark Carney announces substantial progress in trade talks with the Philippines and ASEAN bloc while seeking a bilateral deal with the United States to reduce tariff impacts.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed on Saturday that negotiations with the United States are advancing toward a comprehensive trade agreement, following a substantive telephone discussion with President Donald Trump just before departing for international engagements. The comments were delivered in Manila, where Carney was attending bilateral meetings with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ahead of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit.

Progress in US Canada Trade Talks

Carney stated that he held extensive talks with President Donald Trump as well as key senior administration officials, including U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. The Prime Minister emphasized that while a bilateral deal is possible, negotiations have not yet been finalized. Canada previously suspended trade talks in August due to last-minute U.S. demands that Ottawa deemed unacceptable, which led Washington to impose 50 percent tariffs on approximately $20 billion in Canadian goods.

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ASEAN and Philippines Agreements Finalized

Simultaneously with the U.S. discussions, Carney announced that Canada has substantially concluded free-trade negotiations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and completed separate agreements with the Philippines. These deals are critical components of Canada strategy to reduce economic dependence on the United States during the ongoing trade conflict. The ASEAN agreement involves a bloc of nearly 700 million people, representing a significant expansion of Canadian commercial reach into Asian markets.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Context

Carney explicitly stated that Canada will not accept any trade deal that undermines its domestic auto industry, which has suffered significantly from Trump's tariffs. The U.S. Trade Representative and other officials have been involved in resolving these disputes. Meanwhile, the recent midterm elections in the United States have added complexity, with Democrats blaming Trump's tariffs for higher consumer prices. The Democratic victories have left the Canadian government with a difficult decision regarding whether to accept a partial deal or hold out for full free trade as Congress prepares to challenge existing tariff structures.

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Economic Impact and Future Outlook

Officials project that the ASEAN agreement could add nearly 2 billion Canadian dollars, equivalent to US$1.4 billion, to Canada's economy and create almost 14,000 jobs, particularly within the agriculture and manufacturing sectors. The government hopes to officially sign this agreement next year. Similarly, the deal with the Philippines is expected to be signed next year and covers more than 90 percent of tariff lines. Carney noted that this agreement could help triple Canadian exports to the Philippines by 2035, further diversifying Canada's trade portfolio beyond the North American market.

Upcoming International Summits and Meetings

Carney's itinerary includes several major international gatherings as part of his broader diplomatic strategy. He previously attended the European Political Community summit in Ireland before traveling to Manila for the ASEAN summit. He is also scheduled to attend the Francophonie summit in Cambodia and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China. During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China, Carney is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss further economic cooperation and regional stability.