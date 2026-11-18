Family trusts aren’t automatically safe in divorce. Here’s how courts in England and Wales assess, vary or unpick them.

Family trusts aren’t automatically safe in divorce. Here’s how courts in England and Wales assess, vary or unpick them. A spouse cannot usually take trust assets outright.

But the courts in England and Wales can take a family trust into account when dividing finances on divorce. In some cases, they can even change the terms of the trust itself. How far a trust is affected depends on the type of trust, who controls it and how the family has used it during the marriage.

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This guide explains when the courts look at trusts, how different trusts are treated, why disclosure matters and what steps can help protect family wealth. Under the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973, the court must consider all the financial resources each spouse has, or is likely to have in the foreseeable future. That can include money held in trust, even if it is not in your name.

There are three main ways a trust can be affected:If a trust is not genuine, the court may look through it and treat the assets as yours. Trust arrangements often involve layers of companies, property and investments, so specialist advice early on can make a big difference. Stowe Family Law sets outon divorce, and its team includes forensic accountants who can help trace and value assets held in trust structures.

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The firm is named as a leading firm across the UK by the independent legal directories Chambers & Partners and the Legal 500. Whatever your situation, gather the trust deed, any letter of wishes and recent trust accounts as soon as you can, as these documents shape every later decision. Questions about trusts during divorce often come down to two points: who controls the money, and who can expect to benefit. The type of trust gives a strong first answer.

Depends on past payments and the likelihood of future ones Check the trust deed to see which type you have and what rights it gives you. If the wording is unclear, ask a solicitor to review it before you complete any financial disclosure. Discretionary trusts are where most disputes arise. The court may ask a simple question: if you asked the trustees for money, would they be likely to give it to you?

If the answer is yes, the court may take that likely support into account and give your spouse a larger share of the assets outside the trust.what the letter of wishes says about the settlor’s intentionswhether the trustees act independently of you The court cannot usually order independent trustees to pay out. Even so, keep a clear record of every distribution and every request made to the trustees, as this history will be examined closely.

The court has stronger powers in two situations. The first involves a nuptial settlement. This is a trust set up during the marriage, or with the marriage in mind, that benefits one or both spouses or their children. The court can vary its terms, which may mean moving assets out of the trust for your spouse.

A trust set up by grandparents long before the marriage is less likely to fall into this category than one set up by a couple for the family home. The second involves a sham or “alter ego” trust. If one spouse controls the trust and treats its money as their own, the court may decide the assets belong to that spouse.

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Offshore trusts raise extra questions, as an English court order may need to be recognised by courts in another country before it can be enforced. If any trust you are linked to is held abroad, ask about enforcement at the very start. Both spouses must give full and frank financial disclosure, usually on Form E. That includes any interest in a trust, even a discretionary one where you have never received a payment.

Trustees may also be asked to provide information, and in some cases they are joined as parties to the proceedings. Hiding or understating a trust interest can backfire badly. A financial order can be set aside if it was based on incomplete disclosure, and the court can make costs orders against the person who concealed assets. Prepare a file containing:Many people ask are trusts protected in divorce, and the honest answer is that it depends.

No step can guarantee protection, because the court can always use available resources to meet a spouse’s or child’s reasonable needs. Even so, careful planning can make a family trust much easier to defend. Reviewing the letter of wishesGet Specialist Advice Before Your Trust Becomes a Dispute A family trust is not automatically protected on divorce, nor is it automatically shared.

The type of trust, how it has been used during the marriage and the paperwork behind it all affect the outcome. If you have an interest in a family trust and are facing separation, speak to a family solicitor experienced in high value cases as early as possible. Getting the documents together and taking advice before negotiations begin puts you in a far stronger position to protect what matters to you and your family.