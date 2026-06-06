Can You Use a Phone Charger for Your PS5 DualSense Controller?

Learn how to safely charge your PlayStation 5 DualSense controller with a phone charger. Discover power requirements, wattage calculations, and tips for choosing the right charger to avoid battery damage.

The DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5 is a marvel of modern gaming technology, offering haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone. One of its most convenient features is its flexibility when it comes to charging.

Unlike some controllers that require a proprietary dock or a specific cable, the DualSense uses a standard USB-C port. This means you can charge it using your PlayStation 5 console, a dedicated charging station, or even a wall outlet with a suitable USB-C cable and power adapter.

However, many gamers wonder if they can use their smartphone charger to power up the DualSense. The short answer is yes, but the experience depends heavily on the quality of the cable and the power adapter you use. In general, you can charge your DualSense controller with a phone charger, but the results will vary based on the charger's output specifications. To ensure safe and efficient charging, you need to match the controller's power requirements.

The DualSense controller operates at 5 volts and draws up to 1.5 amps of current, which translates to a power requirement of 7.5 watts. If your phone charger can deliver at least 7.5 watts at 5 volts, it will charge the controller.

However, not all chargers are created equal. Some cheap or uncertified chargers may not provide stable voltage or current, which could damage the controller's battery over time. It is crucial to look for chargers that support smart charging technologies, such as USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) or Quick Charge, which automatically negotiate the appropriate power level. Using a charger without these features may deliver too much or too little power, leading to slow charging or potential battery degradation.

Always opt for reputable brands like Anker, UGreen, or Belkin, which offer USB-IF certified products that comply with industry safety standards. When choosing a charger, consider the wattage carefully. While the DualSense only needs 7.5 watts for baseline charging, it can accept up to 15 watts under certain conditions. Using a higher-wattage charger, such as a 20-watt USB-PD adapter, can actually speed up the charging process compared to plugging it into the PS5 console, which delivers exactly 7.5 watts.

Most modern smartphone chargers deliver between 18 and 45 watts, which is more than sufficient. However, be aware that some basic chargers output only 5 watts, which is too low to charge the controller effectively. Avoid leaving the controller plugged in for extended periods after it is fully charged, as this can generate excess heat and shorten battery life. For optimal battery health, unplug the controller once it reaches 100% or use a smart charger that automatically stops delivery.

In summary, using a phone charger for your DualSense controller is perfectly fine as long as you choose a quality charger that meets or exceeds the 7.5-watt requirement and includes smart charging features. This approach can even provide faster charging than the console itself, making it a convenient option for gamers on the go





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