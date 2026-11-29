Delivery drivers on your property can feel like an invasion of privacy if you don't want them there, but can you legally prevent them from coming around?

Watching a delivery driver turn your property into their preferred turnaround spot every morning, or hearing the unmistakable squeal of tires spinning a rut into your grass right as you're sitting down to dinner can feel invasive, disrespectful, and downright frustrating.

We've all been there. For many people, the irritation builds enough to wonder if there is any way to legally prevent delivery drivers from entering a yard or driveway. Whether you really need toor you've just refreshed your landscaping, the legal boundary surrounding your home is off-limits except to those you specifically allow.

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While property owners generally have the right to control who may enter their home and outdoor spaces, enforcing those rights during package deliveries isn't always straightforward, which is why practical preventative steps are often just as important as your legal rights themselves. Legally speaking, yards and driveways are directly tied to property laws that clearly define them as private property. When a delivery driver steps or drives onto your property without authorization, they can potentially be trespassing.