Can You Hide Shaq? ABC and ESPN Series Premieres December 3 in Dallas

Can You Hide Shaq? sends two teams across Dallas on timed hiding missions with Shaquille O'Neal as the target. The ABC and ESPN series premieres with two episodes on December 3.

Can You Hide Shaq? is a new competition series in which contestants try to keep Shaquille O'Neal hidden in plain sight across Dallas, Texas. The show puts participants through timed missions at different locations while they work to avoid being spotted by others. The series premieres with two episodes on December 3, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT, on ABC and the ESPN app.

The competition is designed to test teamwork, creativity, and the ability to keep one of the world's most recognizable athletes out of sight. Each mission takes place in a specific location within the city, so contestants must plan carefully while moving through public spaces.

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How the Can You Hide Shaq Missions Work

Contestants split into two teams, and each group receives a mission and a set time to complete it. The goal for each team is to hide Shaquille O'Neal while keeping the number of times he gets spotted as low as possible.

The team that completes its mission with the fewest sightings earns immunity for one member in the next round. That contestant then becomes the captain of the team, which gives them a leadership role going forward in the competition.

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The missions take the groups across Dallas and include some of the city's major landmarks. Locations featured in the show include the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, Reunion Tower, and the ISD Athletic Center.

Immunity, the Shaq-pot, and Elimination Rules

Winning a mission does not guarantee the final prize in Can You Hide Shaq?. Contestants also contribute money to the show's growing 'Shaq-pot', which builds over the course of the series.

Only one person will eventually claim the total prize money, and that person must survive every round to get there. Survival depends on earning immunity or avoiding elimination through votes cast by the other contestants.

Production Team and Broadcast Schedule

Shaquille O'Neal is involved in the project as an executive producer alongside Ben Winston, Colin Smeeton, Mike Parris, Jeremy Castro, Emma Conway, Charlie Van Vleet, Shyam Balse, Adam Cooper, and Nicole Byer. The series is produced by Fulwell Entertainment and Jersey Legends Productions, a division of Authentic Studios, in partnership with ESPN.

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After the premiere on December 3, two more episodes will arrive on December 10. Episodes will stream on Hulu the following day, giving viewers a second way to watch the series after its broadcast on ABC and the ESPN app.