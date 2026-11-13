Can You Fire the Vice-President via Truth Social?

Donald Trump came close on Thursday, ousting J. D. Vance as his Iran negotiator days after the Veep blamed the war for the Republicans’ midterm losses.

Can a temper tantrum last for two full years? In the nine days since the voters of red America administered a brutal takedown of Donald Trump and his Republican Party, the President has announced on “60 Minutes” that he’d rather keep hating his enemies than go to heaven, instructed his aides to threaten prosecution of members of Congress who investigate him, publicly questioned the integrity of the results after promising on Election Night that he would accept them, andas his new White House chief of staff.

Trump may be a lame duck, but he is not going anywhere quietly. Truth Social post complaining about how “viciously” he and his Administration were being accused of corruption by Democrats when they were the ones who were “CORRUPT AND EVIL. ” Thirty-eight minutes later, he accused them of “illegally threatening Republicans with knowingly false accusations and charges.

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” By 7:04, he had reverted to one of his favored tropes from his first term, warning that “Huge CARAVANS” of illegal immigrants were on their way to invade the U.S. from the south and that, if they weren’t stopped, he would immediately double tariffs on Mexico. At 10:59, with no public events on his schedule, he was still at it, wondering, in his best who-will-rid-me-of-this-meddlesome-priest mode, when someone would finally get around to prosecuting the “Seditious Six” Democratic members of Congress, who, a year ago, posted a video reminding U.S. military personnel that they were not required to follow illegal orders..

No amount of self-soothing on social media, however, seems to have quelled the President’s rage over the midterms, and I suppose it’s only fitting that his fury should be equal to the scale of the electoral drubbing, which was truly epic. With ballots still being counted, Democrats are pushing close to a fourteen-point lead in the national House popular vote, the widest margin for the Party in more than fifty years.

In my lifetime, Republicans have never come close to that big of a popular-vote win in a midterm. Trump’s record thus far in his second term has accomplished the previously unthinkable, that he was immediately relieving J. D. Vance of responsibility for negotiating a peace deal with Iran.

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“We don’t need a deal with Iran,” Trump said—he wanted the Vice-President to dedicate his “complete and total attention” to uncovering the “Massive Corruption and Crime” taking place in Democratic-run cities and states across the land. In other words, the feckless Veep has been fired from his effort to bring an end tothat the Vice-President was open to an in-person meeting with Mohsen Rezaei, the hard-liner who is now secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Did Trump fear a sellout? He can hardly have expected Vance, with his obvious desperation to end a conflict that seems to be destroying what remaining hope he has of becoming President, to drive a hard bargain. Or maybe it was just that Trump woke up in a bad mood.

Whatever the proximate cause of the President’s decision, it has underscored—in the all-caps way that Trump likes his decisions to be underscored—that on the matter of the conflict in the Middle East, his Vice-President no longer speaks for him. There’s a lot to unpack in this one. Most important, there’s the question of just what Trump is planning to do to exit a war that has dragged down his Presidency.

Before Election Day, Trump had suggested that he was considering a new military escalation to end the stalemate with Iran; since then, he has abruptly pivoted in the other direction, telling “60 Minutes” that he did not see “any reason” to do so. By rejecting a new round of fightinga new round of negotiating in the past few days, Trump appears to be signalling that he’s going for some version of the status quo, a netherworld of neither war nor peace, in which the U.S. tries to crush Iran through a naval blockade and punitive economic sanctions, while averting the humiliation of a deal on Iran’s terms or the shock of another wave of military attacks across the region.

, who served as an American negotiator in the Middle East for decades, told me that, since July, when a ceasefire from Aprilwithout a long-term truce, “Trump’s had three options—negotiate, escalate, strangulate. None are mutually exclusive if Trump had a strategy. ” But since this is Trump, and he doesn’t, Miller argued that the strangulation option is the likeliest course for now.

Maybe that can work to keep the Strait of Hormuz mostly open—although, since Wednesday, four oil tankers have struck Iranian mines while attempting to pass through. Maybe gas prices will keep going down. Maybe it doesn’t even matter, since, as Trump claimed in a speech on Wednesday, “we won” the war already and are now only waiting to decide “when we want to end. ” Whatever that means.

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The point is that ambiguity, for the President, may currently present the least bad option. Waiting it out is also very consistent with Trump’s own preferred approach to a situation when he’s boxed himself into a corner—which has been often in his long and eventful life. As Miller noted, however, buying time almost certainly will not work over the long haul: “The only problem with strangulation—the neither-here-nor-there option—is that it won’t change I.R.

G.C. foundational positions and will, over time, compel Iran to break out and escalate. ” The Israeli national-security expertmade a similar observation.

“The risk of renewed escalation remains significant,” he wrote on X, precisely because neither Trump nor the Iranians are willing to make meaningful concessions to reach the deal that each would theoretically prefer. “Both sides may genuinely want to avoid another confrontation and still find themselves heading toward one.

” In the meantime, the confrontation that Trump appears to be having is with his own Vice-President, whose social-media post denouncing the Iran war as the reason for his party’s political calamity was as significant a public break between a President and his No. 2 as I’ve ever seen. For months, it’s been obvious that Vance never backed Trump’s original decision to launch the war. But his statement after the election—“The reason we lost is the war”—notably avoided any hint of support for the President’s position that the war was a tough but defensible choice to head off the future possibility of an Iranian nuclear bomb.

Initially, Trump pretended not to be bothered by Vance’s apostasy, claiming that he even agreed with the conclusion that the war had been the reason for the Party’s poor showing. But it became increasingly apparent during the past few days that his anger with Vance was growing. On Sunday, he told reporters that “a lot of people didn’t like” Vance blaming the election losses on the war, while also claiming that it had not affected their relationship.

“Not at all,” Trump said. That was never going to last. Being Vice-President is a tough job in the best of circumstances; being Trump’s Vice-President was almost certainly not going to work out well for Vance.

In the Elections Have Consequences department, it appears that one swift result of the 2026 midterms was to accelerate the inevitable breakup between a President who ran on “no new wars” and then started one anyway and the Vice-President who never backed him on it in the first place. This is what losing looks like. ♦