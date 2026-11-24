Four experts separate fact from fiction about the most pervasive cellulite myths

Every product on this page was chosen by a Harper's BAZAAR editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There's good news and bad news about cellulite. We'll start with the latter: No matter how much a product or treatment promises to rid your body of those stubborn dimples, there isn't much that can be done.

Also read Euclid Telescope Discovers Oldest Quasar Ever Observed

"The appearance of cellulite is nearly impossible to eliminate completely," says, a board-certified plastic surgeon. “Since cellulite is caused by multiple physiologic and anatomic factors, a wide variety of treatments are used, but most fail to address the root cause of cellulite. ” So what's the good news?

"It is important to remember that cellulite is a normal finding in the skin and does not require treatment," sayspracticing in Idaho. So, while you may not be able to eliminate cellulite entirely, there are options to help soften its appearance, if that's what you're after.

Advertisement

First, let's get into the basics. People of all shapes and sizes have cellulite—again, it's both normal and common and doesn't need to be treated.

"Cellulite is less a defect of fat cells; it's more structural or vascular between the skin's fat and underlying fiber septae. These fibers pull down the skin, creating divots and uneven surfaces or dimples," says, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City.

"There are many factors that contribute to visible cellulite. Thinning of the skin can make cellulite look worse, as well as other abnormalities—that's why we see cellulite in women of all sizes. We see cellulite in 90 percent of women because of the structural component of the skin.

" It's also more commonly seen in white women. "The reasons for this are not fully understood," Portela adds, "and although the mechanism is not fully clear, there is reason to believe that estrogen may play a role in the way that cellulite develops. " It can also become more apparent with age. "The visibility of cellulite depends on the quality of your skin; thinner, saggier skin will show cellulite more than thicker skin," saysneed to be treated.

But if you're bothered by its appearance, cutting-edge treatments at dermatologists' and plastic surgeons' offices can help minimize the dimples.

"The cellulite-specific treatments are, but any treatment that breaks up the collagen bundles and strengthens the skin will help to treat cellulite," Cheung says. Avéli is a commonly recommended option that works through subcision, a.k.a. releasing fibers underneath the skin.

Advertisement

"It's a minimally invasive procedure that allows you to go under the skin that cuts and tears fiber septae so it no longer causes that pin cushioning," Henry says. But remember: Nonsurgical doesn't mean it's not still a procedure, though the results are impressive. If you're looking for the most minimally invasive options that tighten skin, you'll want to talk to your doctor about Resonic, Emtone,.

"Resonic and Emtone use acoustic shockwave therapy to break up the fibers, and Emtone adds radio frequency for additional skin tightening, and a series of treatments is required," Cheung says. Meanwhile, BodyTite is a single radio-frequency treatment that Peters says "targets the laxity of the tissues causing the cellulite. ” Both dermatologists also recommend InMode Morpheus8, which could require three treatments.

"It's radio frequency microneedling, which doesn't affect the fiber septae, but instead works to stimulate collagen in the skin to thicken the superficial and dermis layer so that cellulite may become less visible," Henry says. Peters, however, offers a note of caution: "It is also important that patients understand that none of these treatments produce permanent results.

", but just know that they're not going to dramatically change your cellulite. "There is no topical product or home remedy that has been demonstrated in scientific studies to improve the appearance of cellulite for any extended period of time," Peters says. Results from at-home products are temporary.

"Topical application of things like caffeine may temporarily cause some skin tightening, or depuffing, but this will not truly resolve any cellulite, other than perhaps a momentary improvement in appearance," Portela says. Products with peptides help boost collagen production in your skin, Henry adds, which could help reduce the appearance of cellulite.