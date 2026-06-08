Can you challenge a will if your late father left the family home to his new partner?

A growing number of families are becoming embroiled in inheritance and will disputes, with more than 11,500 applications to halt the administration of estates filed in 2025. Higher property prices and more complex family dynamics are increasing the likelihood of disagreements over wills and inheritance matters.

A growing number of families are becoming embroiled in inheritance and will disputes , with more than 11,500 applications to halt the administration of estates filed in 2025, a 12 per cent year-on-year increase, according to data obtained via a Freedom of Information request by TWM Solicitors.

The data revealed via the Ministry of Justice showed that applications for probate caveats, which temporarily prevent a grant of probate being issued, rose from 10,313 to 11,589 last year. A probate caveat enables someone to block the administration of an estate for six months while concerns about a will or the handling of an estate are investigated. Higher property prices and more complex family dynamics are increasing the likelihood of disagreements over wills and inheritance matters.

Increasingly, people factor expected inheritance windfalls into their long-term financial planning. When the reality falls short of expectations, it can quickly lead to disagreements and legal challenges. A rise in dementia cases is also leading to more claims that wills were not properly drawn up. You and your siblings do not have an automatic right to get your late father's house, even though it was where you grew up.

However, you may be able to challenge the will, but your chances of success would depend on a variety of factors. You wouldn't be likely to succeed if the house is simply highly sentimentally valued by you all. If, however, you or your siblings relied on your father financially and perhaps lived in the house, then the chances of success would be better.

Interestingly, under new Government proposals, more than 3.5million cohabiting couples could gain automatic inheritance rights if one of them dies without a will. The broad set of rights are intended to be 'distinct and different' from those of married people, to help 'preserve the sanctity of marriage', according to the Government. Losing a parent is difficult enough without the added shock of discovering that the family home has been left to someone unexpected.

For many, a childhood home carries enormous emotional significance, so it's not uncommon for this situation to prompt a dispute. Whether you can challenge the will depends on the circumstances, but there are several potential legal routes available to consider. One of the most common is a claim under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975.

This legislation allows certain people, including adult children, to bring a claim if they believe the will does not make 'reasonable financial provision' for them. The court will look at several factors, including your financial needs and resources, the size of the estate, the nature of your relationship with your late father, and any obligations he may have had towards you.

For example, if an adult child was financially dependent on their parents, and was living in the family home, or has particular health or financial difficulties, that may strengthen the case. By contrast, if the children are financially independent adults, the court will not intervene solely because the house holds sentimental significance. There are also other grounds on which a will may be challenged.

If there are concerns that your father lacked mental capacity when the will was made, did not fully understand its contents, or was subjected to undue influence or pressure by another person, the validity of the will could be disputed. In some cases, disputes also arise where there are concerns about fraud, forgery, or whether the will was properly signed and witnessed.

Timing is crucial, as the court will consider the circumstances at the time the will was made, and not at the time of the dispute. It is also worth noting that the court will consider the interests of all parties involved, including any dependents, and not just the person making the claim. The court will also consider the impact of the will on the estate as a whole, and not just the interests of the person making the claim.

In conclusion, challenging a will can be a complex and time-consuming process, but it may be worth considering if you believe you have a legitimate claim. It is essential to seek professional advice from a solicitor who specializes in will disputes, to determine the best course of action for your specific circumstances





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