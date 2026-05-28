Can XRP Set New ATH in 2026? Prediction Market Weighs in

XRP community watches closely as ATH odds go live on prediction market.

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U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.is whether its price could reach a record high this year. XRP rose to a high of $3.66 last July before it fell.hitting a high of $2.41 in its first week.

However, the rise was short-lived as XRP declined and subsequently entered sideways trading. As uncertainty remains in the market, prediction markets are beginning to put a number on one of the biggest questions for XRP, which is whether it can reach an all-time high in 2026.

XRP Enters Bearish Continuation via Kibar Outlook, Cash App Opens Wallet-Free USDC to 59 Million Users, Cardano Whales Hit 67% Supply Record Amid Split - Morning Crypto ReportThe figure is a cautious one, indicating that while a breakout is possible, most of the respondents do not see it by any means as a sure thing. At a current price of $1.28, XRP is down over 65% from its mid-July 2025 high.

This implies XRP might need to rally more than 186% to reach a new record high.setting a new all-time high in 2026 come amid the backdrop of selling in the market, with crowd sentiment turning negative. In a tweet, Santiment noted that the average XRP trader that has been active in the past 30 days is down 47%, with many selling at the bottom.

XRP has entered an extremely undervalued zone with the 30-day MVRV falling to the lowest level since December 2020, suggesting that fear and frustration among traders have reached rare extremes. This, however, comes with a bit of positivity: reduced selling pressure creates conditions for a rebound. Santiment noted that this kind of fear and skepticism has historically acted as a contrarian signal for XRP's price and has preceded strong rebounds.





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